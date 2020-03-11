Eric Trump: If Dad Made Gaffes Like Biden Does, Opponents Would Use 25th Amendment Against Him

Eric Trump says that if his father was making the same sort of gaffes as former Vice President Joe Biden has in recent days and weeks, his opponents would have already attempted to remove him from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

It’s hard to counter that argument.

The House of Representatives already voted to impeach Trump on bogus charges in December.

The Senate eventually voted to acquit the president, but as Eric Trump knows all too well, Democrats, some Republicans and the establishment media have had it out for his father since he was elected in 2016.

Any sign of a diminished mental capacity, and the hearings would start immediately.

TRENDING: 16 Months After Losing Election, Stacey Abrams Finds a New Way To Lay Claim to Governorship

Luckily, at 73 years young, Trump is as sharp as ever. But many people are questioning whether the same can be said about Biden.

During Fox News’ Tuesday coverage of the Democratic primary contents, the third of Trump’s five children laid into Biden and the Democrats over Biden’s alarming number of gaffes in recent weeks.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Biden, but it is not looking good,” he told Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. “There is something off there, and how many gaffes can you make every single day?”

“If the roles were reversed — if my father were making the same gaffes as he was — they would literally invoke [the 25th Amendment],” he said.

Do you think Joe Biden is mentally unfit to be president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (65 Votes) 4% (3 Votes)

Adding that Biden gets a pass for his repeated gaffes and missteps, as Democrats and the establishment media view them as “cute,” Eric Trump said the 77-year-old Biden is being given a free pass.

Citing a Tuesday incident in which Biden emphasized his support for the Second Amendment before calling AR-15s “AR-14s” and nearly picking a fight with a Michigan auto worker, Eric Trump called out Biden for his “embarrassing” moments.

Biden “can’t get on the stand anywhere and not make a serious gaffe that is embarrassing to the campaign,” he said.

The younger Trump is not simply speculating.

RELATED: Biden Uses Dead Son Beau To Get Out of Answering Iraq War Question, Then Threatens the Questioner

Critics of Trump have longed called for his Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

In 2018, after an anonymous administration official published an Op-Ed in The New York Times calling for Trump’s removal, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts piled on.

“If senior administration officials think the president of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren told CNN.

Still bitter after being sacked from his job in 2017 after only 11 days as White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci said last August that officials should “[a] thousand percent” consider removing Trump from office under the amendment, The Hill reported.

The former Trump ally actually undercut his own argument with the comment.

Only a sane, rational leader would act so quickly to remedy such a debacle of a hiring by terminating him after fewer than two weeks.

Trump knows when things aren’t working out, and he acts.

Just this week, Neal Katyal, the acting solicitor general under former President Barack Obama, appeared to suggest that Trump should be removed.

He tweeted simply: “25th Amendment.”

Twenty Fifth Amendment. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 9, 2020

As Biden gaffes his way through the Democratic primary, few Democrats have had the courage to call out his obvious mental decline. Still, others have been brave enough to call attention to the candidate’s alarming verbal and behavioral missteps.

According to Democratic strategist Justin Horwitz, Biden is “a candidate that is mentally deteriorating.”

Horwitz, a supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week that members of his party are rushing to insulate Biden from the public.

“They’re trying to protect him from being in public. Well, unfortunately, when you run for president, you’re going to be in public. People are going to see what’s happening,” Horwitz said.

While Trump’s numerous political enemies seek any means necessary to undo the 2016 election — including floating the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment — the Democrats’ current front-runner appears to be deteriorating before our eyes in embarrassing fashion.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.