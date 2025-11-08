Eric Trump Erupts on Podcaster for Suggesting Siege Against His Family Was Just Normal Politics

Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization Eric Trump passionately refuted “The Daily T” host Tim Stanley on Thursday when he suggested that the attacks against his family were ordinary in politics.

Trump published “Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation” in October, which recounts the tribulations his family has faced since his father, President Donald Trump, entered the political arena. When Stanley asked Trump on the podcast whether he could “accept” that certain aspects of what the family faced were typical in politics, he immediately rejected the notion.

“Some of the siege that you faced — and I understand why it was very personal and distressing — can you accept that some of it was just people legitimately disagreeing with your father’s policies and using every lever available, as people generally do in politics, in order to push back?” Stanley asked.

“No, no, no,” Eric Trump replied. “Hold on one second.”

The president’s son acknowledged that politics involves debates over contentious issues like abortion, gun rights, and free speech, but said what his family endured went far beyond the bounds of normal political discourse.

“That’s different than raiding somebody’s house. That’s different than subpoenaing their children with the intent to literally try and bankrupt a company,” he said. “That’s different than calling every financial institution and telling them to debank a person. That’s different than making up dirty dossiers saying that there were golden you-know-whats happening with prostitution when it was totally fabricated and paid by the opposition.”

Trump was referring to the now-discredited Steele dossier alleging the president colluded with Russia during the election.

“That’s different than saying that there were secret servers in the basement of a building communicating with the Kremlin when we don’t know a damn person in the Kremlin,” he added. “We don’t know anybody in Russia. We had nothing to do with Russia. That’s different than having people take him off the ballot in states so that democracy could not prevail in those states, having radical justices strip him off. That’s different.”

The president’s son also noted that his father had faced unprecedented criminal indictments.

“That’s criminal-type behavior. That’s not democracy,” he said. “That’s not the debate of ideas where people can have different perspective.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.