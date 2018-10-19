SECTIONS
Politics US News
Eric Trump: President Has ‘A Lot To Boast About…Our Country Is Back’

By Randy DeSoto
at 1:34pm
President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said his father has “a lot to boast about” heading into the midterm elections because the United States “is back”

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday night, the younger Trump said regarding the president’s rally speeches, “He has a lot to tout. We have the best economy we’ve ever had as a country: fastest GDP growth, lowest unemployment, the stock market booming, consumer confidence is through the roof. I mean, I could go on and on.”

“He has a lot to boast about. He’s doing an unbelievable job, and our country is back. We haven’t seen this in a very long time,” Trump said.

The annual World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report released earlier this week offered proof to the first son’s claim that America is back.

For the first time since 2008, the U.S. topped the list of the most competitive economies in the world.

The top five in this year’s rankings are the U.S., Singapore, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. The United States had moved one slot up to No. 2 during Trump’s first year in office.

The WEF looked at several factors and found the U.S.’ “innovation ecosystem one of the best in the world.”

Adding further credence to Trump’s claim, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September, which is the lowest recorded since December 1969.

The U.S. is also on track to hit an annual Gross Domestic Product growth of greater than 3 percent for the first time since 2005.

The first son predicted that based on the president’s accomplishments regarding the economy and other matters and presumably successes to come, “My father’s gonna go down as truly one of the greatest presidents in the history of this country. This country’s winning again. We’re back, and I could not be more proud of him.”

During a Friday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump warned if the Democrats retake the House of Representatives, they will come after his father and all those around him.

“That’s what these people do,” he said. “They weaponize a legal system. They will come after everybody relentlessly. They know there’s nothing there. It’s to harass. It’s to distract.”

“I’ve never seen nastiness like I’ve seen from these people,” Trump said. “The swamp is deep.”

