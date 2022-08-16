Eric Trump Reveals His Family Has Footage of What Really Happened During Mar-a-Lago Raid

A once-somnolent America is now seething in the aftermath of the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s home in South Florida’s Mar-a-Lago Club, according to his son, Eric.

Since the raid last week, Justice Department officials have indicated it was necessary to recover classified documents that went with Trump to Florida after he left the White House. The former president has said the FBI raid was a form of persecution that invaded the privacy of his family members.

In an interview Monday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump’s son Eric Trump touched on the surveillance tapes that exist documenting what the FBI agents did as they searched the Trump estate. Eric Trump had said that staff refused an FBI request to turn off the surveillance cameras.

The interview is below:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Will you — you still have the surveillance tape, is that correct? Will you — are you allowed to share that with the country?” Hannity said, about the 4:30 mark in the video.

“Absolutely, Sean. At the right time,” Eric Trump said.

“That’s why cops wear body cams. They don’t tell you to turn off cameras. They want transparency. And that’s not what happened here.”

“And you know for a fact they asked for the cameras to be turned off,” Hannity said.

Do you think this raid will help elect Donald Trump president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3864 Votes) No: 2% (81 Votes)

“They asked for the cameras to be turned off,” Trump said.

Eric Trump said as a result of the raid, “my father’s poll numbers have absolutely gone through the roof.”

He said the night before on the show two individuals “were trying to buy [wife] Lara and I dinner to apologize for what the United States government has done to our family, Sean.”

“I mean, you wouldn’t believe the energy out there,” he said. “I’ve been through all these firestorms over the years. I’ve never seen America more mad than it is right now.

“People are not buying the sham in the country,” he said.

He also said he called the “weaponization” of the FBI has resulted in Americans calling their country a “police state,” he said.

“They’re targeting Donald Trump. They’re targeting his family. They’re targeting eveyone around him,” Eric Trump said.

Eric Trump called the raid a “fishing expedition.”

On Monday, the former president noted the anger sweeping America over the raid, according to Fox News.

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Donald Trump said in a Fox interview.

“There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times,” he said.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump told Fox. “Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.