Eric Trump Reveals What Happened to Him After News of His Father's Indictment Broke

 By Richard Moorhead  April 2, 2023 at 4:24pm
Eric Trump revealed that well-wishers expressed their sympathies to him personally after the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The ex-president’s oldest son explained that he learned of the development on-board a commercial flight, speaking in a Saturday Fox News segment.

“I was on a commercial flight when this whole indictment broke.”

Strangers expressed their sympathies when learning about the development on Eric Trump’s flight.

“People were coming up to me, giving me hugs.”

“The support is unbelievable out there because people understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic.”

“They’ve made a mockery out of our legal system in this country.”

Should Donald Trump become the Republican nominee for president in 2024?

Eric Trump brought up the influence peddling that Hunter Biden is responsible for — claiming that if he engaged in the same behavior as Hunter, he’d be behind bars.

“People are sick and tired of this two-tiered system of justice.”

“If I was Hunter Biden, I’d be in jail for the rest of my life.”

Even the room of Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron was raided by FBI agents during the government’s search of his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to Eric Trump.

The prosecution of the former president has been criticized as a partisan abuse of power.

A grand jury empaneled by Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the charges, which remain under seal.

It’s thought that they are connected to alleged campaign finance violations — namely, payments made to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels in 2016.

A representative for Donald Trump revealed that he plans to appear at a New York courthouse for arraignment proceedings on Tuesday.

The Republican heavyweight will deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago after his courthouse appearance.

The charges against the ex-president are unprecedented in American history. None of Trump’s predecessors have ever been charged with or convicted of a crime.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




