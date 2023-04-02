Eric Trump revealed that well-wishers expressed their sympathies to him personally after the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The ex-president’s oldest son explained that he learned of the development on-board a commercial flight, speaking in a Saturday Fox News segment.

Eric Trump: “I have to tell you. I was on a plane when this whole indictment broke. People were coming up to me, giving me hugs.”pic.twitter.com/fxMp1cqPJC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 1, 2023

“I was on a commercial flight when this whole indictment broke.”

Strangers expressed their sympathies when learning about the development on Eric Trump’s flight.

“People were coming up to me, giving me hugs.”

“The support is unbelievable out there because people understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic.”

“They’ve made a mockery out of our legal system in this country.”

Eric Trump brought up the influence peddling that Hunter Biden is responsible for — claiming that if he engaged in the same behavior as Hunter, he’d be behind bars.

“People are sick and tired of this two-tiered system of justice.”

“If I was Hunter Biden, I’d be in jail for the rest of my life.”

Even the room of Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron was raided by FBI agents during the government’s search of his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to Eric Trump.

The prosecution of the former president has been criticized as a partisan abuse of power.

A grand jury empaneled by Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the charges, which remain under seal.

This is what you get for giving a crooked politician 1 million dollars. Alvin Bragg is a Soros puppet… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2023

It’s thought that they are connected to alleged campaign finance violations — namely, payments made to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels in 2016.

A representative for Donald Trump revealed that he plans to appear at a New York courthouse for arraignment proceedings on Tuesday.

The Republican heavyweight will deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago after his courthouse appearance.

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump has planned an 8:15 p.m. ET speech Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller told NEWSMAX on Sunday. https://t.co/stqN5YiDB2 pic.twitter.com/SJPTo1ROI8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 2, 2023

The charges against the ex-president are unprecedented in American history. None of Trump’s predecessors have ever been charged with or convicted of a crime.

