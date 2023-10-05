Eric Trump Says Gavel Will Need to Be Changed If His Dad Becomes Speaker

If former President Donald Trump were to become speaker of the House, his son said one thing would need to change.

Speaking with Newsmax on Wednesday, Eric Trump addressed the idea of the former president stepping into the role after Kevin McCarthy was removed as speaker on Tuesday.

“I think it would be the coolest damn thing in the entire world,” Eric Trump said of his dad potentially stepping into the role.

But the middle son of the leading 2024 GOP presidential contender said one thing would need to happen:

“I would make sure he got a bigger gavel than the small little one they have,” he said. “I think Trump needs like a … huge gavel.”

Eric Trump went on to say his father “would bring the party together in a great way.”

“He has tremendous respect among that body,” the former president’s son said.







While Donald Trump was in court Wednesday fighting a fraud case in New York, he told reporters his focus was on securing the GOP presidential nomination.

However, he said he “would do it, but we have some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker.”

“A lot of people have been calling me about speaker,” he said. “All I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

The former president shared an image of himself with the speaker’s gavel in a Wednesday post on Truth Social.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia threw her support for Trump becoming speaker in a post on the X social media platform hours after the ousting of McCarthy.

The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 4, 2023

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana already have launched bids to step into the role of speaker.

After his ousting, McCarthy said he would not run for the speakership again.

