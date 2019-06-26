Eric Trump Says He Was Victim of ‘Disgusting Act’ at Bar, Employee Reportedly Arrested

Eric Trump was allegedly harassed and spit at on Tuesday night while visiting an upscale Chicago bar, according to published reports.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a female employee of The Aviary was reportedly taken into custody and was accused of spitting on Eric Trump after the incident took place at about 8:30 p.m.

The Chicago police made it clear that an incident involving someone protected by the Secret Service had taken place, but were closed-mouth about the details.

The Secret Service would not comment on the incident, which is the latest in a string of incidents in which members of the Trump administration have been harassed in public. However, it is one of the first incidents in which that harassment has included physical contact with a member of the president’s family.

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Details Contentious Phone Call with Trump: ‘You’re Scaring the Children of America’

Eric Trump had been in Chicago visiting the Trump hotel there. In a Tuesday night Twitter post, he did not mention the incident.

Always love visiting ⁦@TrumpChicago⁩! It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world! ⁦@TrumpHotels⁩ pic.twitter.com/vr60sbbb07 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 26, 2019

Are you disgusted with this type of action? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2181 Votes) 1% (21 Votes)

Eric Trump confirmed to Breitbart that the incident took place.

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told the news outlet over the phone.

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Eric Trump spit on by employee of Chicago bar, sources say https://t.co/lWagtXas8U pic.twitter.com/705imnqxrD — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) June 26, 2019

RELATED: Trump Sues Two Banking Giants Amid Congressional Subpoenas

WMAQ-TV showed a video of Eric Trump leaving The Aviary after the incident. The minimal national media coverage of the incident was noted by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Eric Trump gets spit on in Chicago Media barely covers and ignores If Chelsea Clinton was spit on there would be protests in the streets and non stop media coverage Democrat privilege means you can assault a son of a President and get away with it — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 26, 2019

Breitbart offered a description of the incident that it said came from “sources familiar with the matter.” That account was not confirmed by either the police or Secret Service.

The Breitbart account said sometime after Trump entered The Aviary “the young woman — an employee of the establishment — came right up to him and spit in his face. Per an eyewitness, she murmured inaudibly something that sounded like it was anti-Trump. Then Secret Service agents who were there protecting Eric Trump jumped into action and took the woman into custody.”

Breitbart, citing a source it did not name, said the woman was detained in handcuffs but later freed after Eric Trump said he would not press charges.

UPDATE: June 26, 2019:

Asked for comment on the incident, The Aviary issued the following statement to The Western Journal:

“Last night an unfortunate incident occurred between an employee at The Aviary and Eric Trump. We did not witness the incident and we are just beginning to learn the details.

What is certain is this: no customer should ever be spit upon. We have not yet spoken with the employee but our HR team has, in the meantime, placed her on leave. We will not discuss internal HR matters beyond this statement.

More broadly, the online discussion about the incident is troubling. Hundreds of people are calling for the demise of our business, threatening our employees, and posting fake reviews… they are wrong to do so based on the actions of a lone individual.

So too, however, are those people wrong who are praising this as an act of civil disobedience. We have voices and the means to be heard. A degrading act lowers the tenor of debate. To some it might feel good, but it is unlikely to serve any larger purpose.

We hope this incident can, at least, serve to illuminate the current absurdity of the discourse in our politics.

As fellow Americans and citizens, we should all aim higher.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.