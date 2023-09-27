Eric Trump Schools Judge Who Says His Father Inflated Value of Mar-a-Lago: 'Laughing at This Foolishness'

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, still believes that truth matters even when his family’s enemies do not.

On Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the former president and his company committed fraud for years by overvaluing assets such as the Trump Organization’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, which Engoron hilariously valued as low as $18 million.

“The real estate circles in Florida are laughing at this foolishness,” Eric Trump wrote Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

The real estate circles in Florida are laughing at this foolishness. https://t.co/c8AEZlsa48 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

Eric Trump unleashed on Engoron and his anti-Trump allies in a series of tweets Tuesday evening.

The former president’s son began by noting a “hatred” that his father’s supporters know well.

“Today, I lost all faith in the New York legal system. Never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge – a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments,” Eric Trump wrote.

“We have run an exceptional company – never missing a loan payment, making banks hundreds of millions of dollars, developing some of the most iconic assets in the world. Yet today, the persecution of our family continues…,” he added.

Today, I lost all faith in the New York legal system. Never before have I seen such hatred toward one person by a judge – a coordinated effort with the Attorney General to destroy a man’s life, company and accomplishments. We have run an exceptional company – never missing a loan… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

Eric Trump then blasted Engoron’s absurd $18 million appraisal and maintained the theme of a “coordinated” attack on the former president.

“In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a Judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximate “$18 Million dollars”… Mar-a-Lago is speculated to be worth we’ll over a billion dollars making it arguably the most valuable residential property in the country. It is all so corrupt and coordinated,” Eric Trump tweeted.

In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a Judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximate “$18 Million dollars”… Mar-a-Lago is speculated to be worth we’ll over a billion dollars making it arguably the most valuable… pic.twitter.com/b0U6J5ykWJ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

The former president’s son then posted photos, descriptions and asking prices for five other Palm Beach properties. Each property, though only a fraction of Mar-a-Lago’s size, was listed at between $38.9 million and $58.95 million.

Based on these figures, Eric Trump called Engoron’s ruling a “travesty of justice.”

“These homes are about 1/30 the size of Mar-a-Lago, not on the beach (let alone the beach and intercostal), don’t span from once side of the Palm Beach Island to the other… it is a travesty of justice and an embarrassment to the court,” Eric Trump tweeted.

These homes are about 1/30 the size of Mar-a-Lago, not on the beach (let alone the beach and intercostal), don’t span from once side of the Palm Beach Island to the other… it is a travesty of justice and an embarrassment to the court. pic.twitter.com/d59nEsTtwo — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil charges against the former president, has a well-documented history of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Eric Trump posted a 24-second clip of James, who campaigned on “finding something, anything, to bring Trump down” as New York Post columnist Charles Gasparino wrote in 2022. The video showed James repeatedly describing Trump as an “illegitimate president.”

The judge, of course, had no interest in such evidence of James’ flagrant bias.

“Remember, these statements, from the Attorney General, are ‘inadmissible’ in New York. Does this feel like a fair application of the law?” Eric Trump tweeted.

Remember, these statements, from the Attorney General, are “inadmissible” in New York. Does this feel like a fair application of the law? pic.twitter.com/4VQT9DNUHV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

KanekoaTheGreat, an influential conservative account with nearly 600k followers on X, noted eye-popping differences in acreage and listing prices for nearby homes.

“JUST IN – A New York judge ruled that Trump inflated his property values, including Mar-a-Lago, which the judge determined was worth $18-$27 million from 2011 to 2021. To put this into perspective, neighboring homes on 0.28-0.89 acres are listed for $18-40 million. Mar-a-Lago, the 20-acre property in the middle, is worth less despite being 20 to 70 times larger,” KanekoaTheGreat tweeted.

JUST IN – A New York judge ruled that Trump inflated his property values, including Mar-a-Lago, which the judge determined was worth $18-$27 million from 2011 to 2021. To put this into perspective, neighboring homes on 0.28-0.89 acres are listed for $18-40 million. Mar-a-Lago,… pic.twitter.com/cpqICdAynf — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, former Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich added more context to the question of Mar-a-Lago’s actual value.

Budowich posted a photo and description of a literal “patch of trees” on Palm Beach’s Billionaires’ Row — an undeveloped 2.8-acre lot offering “a unique opportunity to build” — listed at $150 million.

“For reference, here’s a patch of trees down the road from the historic Mar-a-Lago property—on a lot that’s a fraction of its size —going for $150,00,000,” Budowich tweeted.

For reference, here’s a patch of trees down the road from the historic Mar-a-Lago property—on a lot that’s a fraction of its size—going for $150,00,000. https://t.co/zE9k0D00g6 pic.twitter.com/v5Itzmj4cn — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 26, 2023

Finally, Engoron’s ruling left the former president himself incredulous.

“I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury. He made up this crazy “KILL TRUMP” decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence,” the former president wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

“AS AN EXAMPLE, HE VALUES THE MOST SPECTACULAR PROPERTY IN PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, MAR-A-LAGO, AT $18,000,000, WHEN IT IS WORTH POSSIBLY 100 TIMES THAT AMOUNT. His anger & hatred is politically motivated & unprecedented by those who watched!” the former president added.

“My actual Net Worth is MUCH GREATER than the number shown on the Financial Statements, a BIG SURPRISE to him & the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who campaigned for office on a get Trump Platform.”

“While murderers roam the sidewalks of New York, my banks are happy, all loans are current, or paid off in full, sometimes early, with no defaults or problems of any kind. There is also an IRONCLAD DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!”

The numerous real estate comparisons provided by Trump and his allies amply demonstrate the absurdity of Engoron’s low appraisal.

Likewise, in 2022 Forbes estimated Mar-a-Lago’s value at $350 million. In fact, Trump paid approximately $10 million for the estate he turned into a private club — in 1985!

One feels for Eric Trump in his determination to set the record straight.

After all, we like to think that truth matters.

Eight years of evidence to the contrary, however, has convinced many Americans that the establishment cares nothing for truth.

Trump supporters have known this for years, but now others have begun to notice.

“Curious what law was broken? Btw. I’m not a trump supporter but the more our legal system comes down on this man, the more I’m willing to cast my vote for him. My hope is because he’s a victim of this corrupt govt, he’d TRY to fix it,” one X user tweeted on Tuesday.

Curious what law was broken? Btw. I’m not a trump supporter but the more our legal system comes down on this man, the more I’m willing to cast my vote for him. My hope is because he’s a victim of this corrupt govt, he’d TRY to fix it. — Jer in AK (@scenicnights) September 26, 2023

Indeed, accumulated evidence of persecution seems to have awakened some who did not yet recognize the depth of establishment corruption.

For those who recognized it long ago, Engoron’s ruling amounts to little more than a detail.

A New York judge ruled that Trump committed fraud based on the claim that Mar-a-Lago is worth only $18 million?

The ruling is as ludicrous as the obscenely low price tag it put on one of the most valuable residential properties in the country.

But corrupt liars do those things.

