Eric Trump Shoots Down 'Fake News' Rumors About Mar-a-Lago Sale

Eric Trump has shot down rumors that his father’s famous Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, was sold to his older brother earlier this month.

On Friday, reports began to circulate that the property at 1100 Ocean Boulevard that was bought by former President Donald Trump in 1985 for $2 million had been sold for almost half a billion dollars.

A Zillow listing for the property showed an Aug. 4 sale price of $422,000,000.

Sooo Zillow is showing that Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago was sold on 8/4/23 for $422,000,000 https://t.co/kJUVhtKw8E pic.twitter.com/20HsPUmfYI — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) August 25, 2023



The Zillow listing also went viral on social media and was even seized on by Newsweek.

The outlet went as far as to claim the estate was sold to a company owned by Donald Trump Jr. two weeks ago.

A Zillow listing shows that the former president “sold” the property weeks before his arrest, ferring its ownership to a company owned by his eldest son. https://t.co/ERKGD97DoK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 25, 2023

“While Zillow does not provide details about who bought the property, the website SunBiz said that the current owner of Mar-a-Lago is a company called Mar-a-Lago Inc., owned by the former president’s eldest son.”

Newsweek later updated its story to read:

“Newsweek has not been able to independently confirm the accuracy of the listing, which now appears to have been updated from ‘sold’ to ‘off market.’”

Trump was accused online of selling the property to shield his assets from the government after he was indicted a fourth time this year on Monday.

Trump “sold” Mar a Lago to Junior for $422 million doubtful Junior has that kind of money Seems like an attempt to hide assets 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QJ5AlcGAip — kj martin – What a day (@martin_kj) August 25, 2023

Some praised the former president for appearing to have done so.

Just my opinion. But what this looks like to me is that Trump is expecting some hefty fines, so he’s protecting his assets. Honestly, if my mom died today. She’s only got like 4 grand in the bank. Everything else was transferred me to years ago. Probate can bugger off. https://t.co/S6wc8PGhh2 — PeppermintPatty✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@PepperGnome) August 25, 2023

Good to know!

More protections need to protect Trump from Corrupted elites. https://t.co/5MAKrVPyui — Theresa Hong (@Theresa3411) August 25, 2023

But Eric Trump quickly killed the story through comments to numerous media outlets and via a tweet.

“This is pure FAKE NEWS and Zillow has corrected their listing,” Eric Trump wrote online. “Mar-a-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard. This story is total BS.”

This is pure FAKE NEWS and Zillow has corrected their listing. Mar-a-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard. This story is total BS. https://t.co/fO7Vdofvsb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 25, 2023

In a separate comment to Newsweek, the younger Trump said, “Mar-a-Lago has not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is asinine.”

The Palm Beach Post reported rumors of a sale began when the Zillow listing’s changes were seized on by the U.K.’s Daily Express.

The Post noted, “No deed has apparently been recorded showing Mar-a-Lago changed hands since Donald Trump transferred ownership from his name in 1995 to an entity he controlled named Mar-a-Lago Club Inc.”

The Zillow listing for the club and property is now back to “off-market” and it is unclear who altered it.

