Share
News

Eric Trump Shoots Down 'Fake News' Rumors About Mar-a-Lago Sale

 By Johnathan Jones  August 25, 2023 at 11:31am
Share

Eric Trump has shot down rumors that his father’s famous Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, was sold to his older brother earlier this month.

On Friday, reports began to circulate that the property at 1100 Ocean Boulevard that was bought by former President Donald Trump in 1985 for $2 million had been sold for almost half a billion dollars.

A Zillow listing for the property showed an Aug. 4 sale price of $422,000,000.


The Zillow listing also went viral on social media and was even seized on by Newsweek.

Trending:
Kyle Rittenhouse Finds Out On Anniversary of Shooting He Could End Up in Court Again

The outlet went as far as to claim the estate was sold to a company owned by Donald Trump Jr. two weeks ago.

“While Zillow does not provide details about who bought the property, the website SunBiz said that the current owner of Mar-a-Lago is a company called Mar-a-Lago Inc., owned by the former president’s eldest son.”

Do you support Trump for 2024?

Newsweek later updated its story to read:

“Newsweek has not been able to independently confirm the accuracy of the listing, which now appears to have been updated from ‘sold’ to ‘off market.’”

Trump was accused online of selling the property to shield his assets from the government after he was indicted a fourth time this year on Monday.

Related:
Shock and Heartbreak as Joe the Plumber Dies at 49

Some praised the former president for appearing to have done so.

But Eric Trump quickly killed the story through comments to numerous media outlets and via a tweet.

“This is pure FAKE NEWS and Zillow has corrected their listing,” Eric Trump wrote online. “Mar-a-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard. This story is total BS.”

In a separate comment to Newsweek, the younger Trump said, “Mar-a-Lago has not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is asinine.”

The Palm Beach Post reported rumors of a sale began when the Zillow listing’s changes were seized on by the U.K.’s Daily Express.

The Post noted, “No deed has apparently been recorded showing Mar-a-Lago changed hands since Donald Trump transferred ownership from his name in 1995 to an entity he controlled named Mar-a-Lago Club Inc.”

The Zillow listing for the club and property is now back to “off-market” and it is unclear who altered it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Eric Trump Shoots Down 'Fake News' Rumors About Mar-a-Lago Sale
Rock Icon Alice Cooper Rips Into Dangerous, 'Absurd' Trans Teen 'Fad': 'We've Got to Get This Under Control'
'Sabrina' Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Her Moment with Holy Spirit That Led to Prayer-Filled Life
Republican Mayor Makes Preemptive Strike Against COVID Mandates: 'We Believe in Freedom'
Here We Go Again: Red State School District Shuts Down Classes During 'Tripledemic'
See more...

Conversation