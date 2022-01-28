Things are really bad for Democrats right now.

The stock market has had its worst-performing January since 1929. Inflation is at its highest level since 1982. While unemployment is low, businesses are struggling to find workers. Store shelves are empty. Schools are still shuttered. Masks are everywhere, along with the virus. President Joe Biden’s approval rating is, in some polls, worse than former President Donald Trump’s ever was.

Republicans are ahead in most generic polls asking who should control Congress. They lead on questions of empathy, the economy, the border and pretty much every issue voters care about. In states like Arizona, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is regularly beaten in polls by unnamed Republicans. Midterm elections historically favor the party against the president. Redistricting gives Republicans a slight edge as well. Things should be good for the GOP.

Never underestimate the Republican Party’s ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

In Georgia, Biden has a disapproval rating of 62 percent, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s polling. Brian Kemp, the incumbent Republican governor, beats Stacey Abrams in multiple polls. In the Journal-Constitution’s polling, Kemp beats Abrams by a statically significant seven points.

Unfortunately, Trump hates Kemp. Though the governor is constitutionally prohibited from playing any role in elections, Trump blames Kemp for a supposedly stolen election in Georgia. As a result, Trump convinced former Sen. David Perdue to run for Kemp’s seat. It has fractured the Republican Party.

Perdue claimed he would unite the GOP in Georgia, but he has divided the party with nonstop attacks on Kemp over election integrity. Polling shows Kemp is having trouble uniting Republicans but would still win the primary. Unfortunately, it will cost him money he could otherwise spend in the general election.

Meanwhile, Abrams has a clear path to the Democratic nomination. All the polling has Perdue, at best, in a statistical tie with Abrams even as Kemp decisively beats her.

In Arizona, while Kelly loses to a generic Republican, the actual Republicans in the race are all having a hard time. The attorney general of Arizona is struggling to fundraise. Gov. Doug Ducey might enter the race, but Trump is already railing on him. Ducey may be the GOP’s best shot at picking up the Arizona seat and taking control of the Senate.

Do you think Republicans will win control of Congress in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (263 Votes) No: 5% (15 Votes)

In Ohio, John Mandel and J.D. Vance are both furiously performing for Trump’s supporters. The race has gotten crowded and the noise of the Republican primary risks luring independent voters to the Democrats. Ohio is a seat Republicans must hold.

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s pick, Sean Parnell, dropped out of the race, and TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz has joined as a Republican. Last week, in a self-filmed video at a market, Oz said he had discovered Pennsylvanians are patriotic. It was a sad commentary on a candidate who only just learned this about the people he hopes to represent.

I’m still impressed by Sunday’s @FarmShowComplex event. Make sure you support our farmers this year. pic.twitter.com/296xbwR1hU — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 11, 2022



Republicans have a shot at sweeping the nation. Between Biden’s unpopularity and redistricting, the House of Representatives should be a sure thing. But the GOP needs the Senate and needs to hold and gain governor’s mansions as well.

This may be a wave year when even not-great candidates can win. But the former president’s interference could put some candidates at risk. Polling in Georgia shows general election voters are 49 percent less likely to vote for a candidate Trump supports. That could help Democrats.

The GOP does have one bright spot. Adam Laxalt in Nevada has locked down Republican support across the board. He has the backing of both the Trump wing and non-Trump wing of the party. As a result, Catherine Cortez Masto may be the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate.

The GOP has multiple paths to gain the Senate with Democrats on defense. But it has an annoying habit of sabotaging itself.

© 2022 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.