Erika Kirk Directly Refutes Disgusting Smear About Her Love Life: 'Go Touch Grass'

Following the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk in September, a lot of attention was naturally given to his widow, Erika.

Some of that attention seemed almost therapeutic for the widow, such as her slain husband’s funeral.

Tragically, most of the attention has been overwhelmingly negative and unhinged.

The latest example of this came from a social media rumor that Erika was romantically involved with Blake Wynn, the nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn.

“I have now confirmed through 2 separate sources that Erika Kirk has already moved on — and fast,” the post, which has been viewed over a million times, claimed.

The account alleged that Kirk had been spotted at a swanky Beverly Hills hotel “getting handsy” with Wynn.

This post appeared to strike a nerve with Kirk, who issued a rare public rebuke by responding directly to the account — and she didn’t mince words.

Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void. On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 28, 2026

“Every single word here is a lie,” Kirk responded. “Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.”

She then directly refuted the claim that she had been seen at that Beverly Hills hotel in May.

“On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday,” Kirk wrote. “Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear friend of my husband’s and I am grateful for his continued support, just like hundreds of others.”

She added, “Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need. Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.”

This prompted the X account in question to respond directly, asking for even more intrusive information, like photographic metadata proving that she was in Arizona on the 14th.

While Kirk herself didn’t respond, people were less-than-amused with this account’s antics.

Daily Wire pundit Matt Walsh, for instance, didn’t hold back when he eviscerated the accusatory X account, bringing up the salient point that the burden of proof should always fall on the accuser:

“I’ve made another outlandish claim against Erika with no evidence. If she responds, it proves she’s guilty. If she doesn’t respond, it also proves she’s guilty. I have no responsibility to prove my own allegation. The responsibility is

on Erika to provide me, a random fat… https://t.co/NMvaKFl4ZN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 29, 2026

“‘I’ve made another outlandish claim against Erika with no evidence. If she responds, it proves she’s guilty. If she doesn’t respond, it also proves she’s guilty,’” Walsh posted.

“‘I have no responsibility to prove my own allegation. The responsibility is on Erika to provide me, a random fat mentally ill disheveled weirdo hunchback stalker freak, with her personal information to prove that she’s innocent. If she doesn’t, it means she’s guilty. If she does, I will immediately invent a new allegation and the whole process will begin again, unto infinity.’”

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