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Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk speaks at the Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference on Dec. 21, 2025.
Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk speaks at the Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference on Dec. 21, 2025. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

Erika Kirk Furious About 'Grossly Out of Line' Proposal for Tyler Robinson Trial

 By V. Saxena  October 23, 2026 at 8:47am
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Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, appears to be deeply distressed about efforts by her husband’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, to delay his trial until 2029.

In a scheduling memorandum made public ahead of a Friday court hearing, Robinson’s defense team proposed delaying his trial to 2029 so that they can have enough time to review all the evidence, according to CNN.

Kirk’s legal team fired back in a motion filed Thursday in which they called the proposal “grossly out of line” and argued that the trial for her husband’s alleged killer should begin next year, CNN reported.

“Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule,” the motion read.

In the motion, Kirk’s attorneys also slammed Robinson’s legal team for arguing that they need so much time to review the evidence.

The team described it as “a perverse position that has no legal basis.”

“Utah law requires that the victims’ interests receive actual weight in setting trial, and for the reasons laid out here, those interests include a judicial process that is fair, transparent, and without needless delay,” they added.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, who recently slammed “ghouls” on the left for celebrating the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s murder, has also slammed Robinson’s legal team.

What do you think about the defense's delay strategy?

“It seems like the defense’s strategy is to delay, delay, delay,” he wrote in a social media post, calling the defense’s requested trial date “absurd.”

“If they were confident in their case, or believed their client was innocent, they would push for a speedy trial,” his social media post continued.

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He also critiqued the dates chosen by prosecutors, writing that “this already feels like an eternity.”

While the prosecutors in the case appear to side with Kirk, they too want at least a year to prepare.

According to CNN, they said in a court filing that they “could be ready by October 4, 2027.”

However, prosecutors reportedly added that a preferable start date would be Jan. 31, 2028.

“The State does not believe that it is wise to schedule the trial to span the worst of the winter season and the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” they wrote in a filing that was reviewed by CNN.

Robinson’s trial is expected to last 17 weeks.

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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