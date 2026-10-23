Erika Kirk Furious About 'Grossly Out of Line' Proposal for Tyler Robinson Trial

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, appears to be deeply distressed about efforts by her husband’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, to delay his trial until 2029.

In a scheduling memorandum made public ahead of a Friday court hearing, Robinson’s defense team proposed delaying his trial to 2029 so that they can have enough time to review all the evidence, according to CNN.

Kirk’s legal team fired back in a motion filed Thursday in which they called the proposal “grossly out of line” and argued that the trial for her husband’s alleged killer should begin next year, CNN reported.

“Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule,” the motion read.

🗞️🚨🗞️JUST IN: Attorneys for Erika Kirk are asking the judge overseeing Tyler Robinson’s murder case to reject a defense request to put off the trial until late 2029. In Utah, victims have a right to a speedy resolution. Robinson was arrested last year after turning himself in, in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk… — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) October 22, 2026

In the motion, Kirk’s attorneys also slammed Robinson’s legal team for arguing that they need so much time to review the evidence.

The team described it as “a perverse position that has no legal basis.”

“Utah law requires that the victims’ interests receive actual weight in setting trial, and for the reasons laid out here, those interests include a judicial process that is fair, transparent, and without needless delay,” they added.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, who recently slammed “ghouls” on the left for celebrating the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s murder, has also slammed Robinson’s legal team.

What do you think about the defense's delay strategy? It's a tactic to avoid justice It's reasonable to review evidence I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It's a tactic to avoid justice 99% (181 votes) It's reasonable to review evidence 1% (2 votes) I'm not sure 0% (0 votes)

“It seems like the defense’s strategy is to delay, delay, delay,” he wrote in a social media post, calling the defense’s requested trial date “absurd.”

“If they were confident in their case, or believed their client was innocent, they would push for a speedy trial,” his social media post continued.

He also critiqued the dates chosen by prosecutors, writing that “this already feels like an eternity.”

Tyler Robinson’s defense is now pushing for a trial to start in the 3rd quarter of 2029, a full 4 years after Charlie was murdered. 1. This is absurd on its face. 2. It seems like the defense’s strategy is to delay, delay, delay. If they were confident in their case, or believed their client was innocent, they would push for a speedy trial… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 23, 2026

While the prosecutors in the case appear to side with Kirk, they too want at least a year to prepare.

According to CNN, they said in a court filing that they “could be ready by October 4, 2027.”

However, prosecutors reportedly added that a preferable start date would be Jan. 31, 2028.

“The State does not believe that it is wise to schedule the trial to span the worst of the winter season and the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” they wrote in a filing that was reviewed by CNN.

Robinson’s trial is expected to last 17 weeks.

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