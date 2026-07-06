Erika Kirk Issues Statement 'On the Behalf of Charlie Kirk's Immediate Family' Ahead of Key Court Hearing

As the accused assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk faces a key court hearing on Monday, Erika Kirk has issued a statement about the proceeding.

Tyler Robinson allegedly killed Kirk in September during an event at Utah Valley University. On Monday, a hearing will begin at which prosecutors will seek to show they have enough evidence against him to hold him for trial.

As noted by ABC News, the prosecution will also seek to convince District Judge Tony Graf that they can continue in their effort to seek the death penalty against Robinson.

Erika Kirk said on X that her statement was issued “on behalf of Charlie Kirk’s immediate family, his parents Robert and Kathryn, his wife, Erika, and his sister, Mary.”

“Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children,” the post from Kirk’s widow said.

“We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives,” the post added.

“Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time,” it continued.

“We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief.”

Statement on behalf of Charlie Kirk’s immediate family, his parents Robert and Kathryn, his wife, Erika, and his sister, Mary: Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) July 6, 2026

A report from the New York Post indicated that Erika Kirk would attend the hearing but might have a tough time as the evidence is marshaled against Robinson.

“It’s going to be a tough week on everybody,” the outlet quoted a source it said was “familiar with the situation” as saying about the Christian activist’s family, members of which are expected to attend the hearing, which could last up to five days.

“There is going to be evidence presented which the family may choose to leave the courtroom for,” the source added. “That’s their prerogative. They are going to make those decisions when in court.”

The New York Post said attorneys for the prosecution and defense have agreed to warn the family when potentially disturbing evidence is discussed.

As noted by the Associated Press, the hearing is akin to a grand jury proceeding where prosecutors will seek to show they have enough evidence against Robinson that a trial is justified. They do not need to prove Robinson is guilty.

Prosecutors are expected to present DNA evidence that connects Robinson with the murder weapon, testimony from investigators and witnesses, and autopsy results.

Mark Kouris, a former prosecutor and state judge in Salt Lake City, said it is likely the case will move to trial.

“Effectively it’s 51 percent — there’s a 51 percent chance they did it,” Kouris, now an adjunct professor at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law, said.

“This standard is extremely low and the chances of them not getting through it are, quite frankly, almost nothing,” Kouris said.

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