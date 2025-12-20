Share
Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk walks onstage at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 18, 2025. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

Erika Kirk Makes 2028 Presidential Endorsement During AmFest Speech

 December 20, 2025
Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk used her speech Thursday at AmericaFest 2025 to map out Republican strategy for the next two election cycles.

TPUSA’s annual AmericaFest conference kicked off Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center, with organizers framing the four-day gathering as a celebration of faith, freedom, and the legacy of founder Charlie Kirk.

During her speech, Kirk told the crowd that Republicans are shifting away from a narrow focus on individual contests and toward a broader, long-term state strategy aimed at locking in durable electoral gains.

“For both 2026 and 2028, we’re investing in states and not just in races. So, what I mean by that is we are building the red wall,” Kirk said.

“Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, that’s going to be very important to us. We’re going to ensure that President Trump has Congress for all four years. We are going to get my husband’s friend, JD Vance, elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible.”

Mariane Angela
