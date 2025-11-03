Erika Kirk Opposes Tyler Robinson's Pre-Trial Motion: 'We Deserve to Have Cameras in There'

Charlie Kirk’s widow is calling for cameras to be allowed into court as the trial of her husband’s alleged assassin moves forward.

During a hearing last week, the defense attorneys for Tyler Robinson called for cameras to be banned when Robinson has his first in-person hearing on Jan. 16, saying his right to a fair trial could be harmed, according to the Utah News Dispatch.

But Erika Kirk wants the world to see what takes place in the courtroom, according to Fox News.

“Let everyone see what true evil is,” she said in a recent interview. “This is something that could impact generations to come.”

Erika Kirk on whether the trial should be filmed:

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered.

There have been cameras all over me; analyzing my every move, my every smile, my every tear.

We Deserve to have cameras in there.” I strongly agree.

Trials should be… pic.twitter.com/nbJY4Nu666 — Elizabeth Holmes (@ElizabethHolmes) November 2, 2025

She noted that the agony of her husband’s death was plastered over the internet for all to see.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered,” she said.

“There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there,” she said.

Will Tyler Robinson receive the death penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 80% (431 Votes) No: 20% (105 Votes)

“Why not be transparent?” Kirk said. “There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not because I’ve seen what the case is built on.”

The murder charges against Robinson make him eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted of Charlie Kirk’s Sept. 10 murder.

Utah Judge Tony Graf ruled last week that Robinson can wear civilian clothes in court, but he must remain shackled, according to KSTU.

“The case has attracted extraordinary public and media attention. Images of Mr. Robinson in jail clothing are likely to circulate widely and influence prospective jurors,” Graf said.

For the hearing, the media cannot show Robinson’s shackles in any images, nor can it show the shackled suspect walking in or out of court.

Graf has not yet ruled about camera access.

“The court should limit media coverage, or video and photographic coverage, at the least, so the defendant’s appearance is no longer the subject of interest, and he has some chance of securing a fair and impartial jury,” Robinson’s defense said in a court filing, according to the News Dispatch.

First Amendment attorney Jeff Hunt said because Utah law defaults to allowing cameras, “The law sets a high bar to kick cameras and the public out of the courtroom, and for good reason.”

“Electronic media coverage allows the public to actually see and hear what transpires in the courtroom and have a fuller and more meaningful understanding of the proceedings,” he said.

During his first two virtual hearings, Robinson did not appear on camera.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.