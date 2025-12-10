Erika Kirk Responds to Conspiracy Theories About Charlie's Burial Site: 'Can I Have One Thing?'

Erika Kirk addressed some of the conspiracy theories regarding the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk, and why she has not disclosed his burial site.

Fox News “Outnumbered” co-host Harris Faulkner asked Erika to speak about why people online are trying to guess where Charlie is buried.

“Can I have one thing?” Kirk responded. “Can my children have one thing? Everything was public. We will be building the most beautiful memorial for my husband at Turning Point USA, and it will be for the world to see, and it will be spectacular. And it will have basically museum style for our Charlie.

“Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I don’t have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband’s grave while my daughter is sitting there praying?” Kirk continued.

“This is my husband. Yes, he was Charlie Kirk to the world, and I know so many people love my husband, and I am grateful for that. But this is my husband, and I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to our family, to my in-laws, to my babies, and to my parents. One thing.”

Kirk also spoke to the conspiracy theory that Turning Point staff was in on the assassination of Charlie.

She likened the situation to that recorded in the Bible’s book of Nehemiah, Chapter 6, when Nehemiah refused to address all the false accusations being thrown at him because he was too busy overseeing the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem.

“That is how I feel. I do not have time to address the noise. My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the hand-picked staff that loved my husband — and my husband loved them — is somehow in on it. We are busy building,” Kirk said.

The Turning Point USA president gave some grace to people who are giving an ear to the conspiracies because they are just searching for a way to make sense of the evil act.

“No rock will be unturned. I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family more than anyone else out there,” Kirk assured viewers.

“But here’s my breaking point on that,” she continued. “Come after me, call me names — I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this … No!”

Kirk appeared to be referring to podcasters like Candace Owens.

Faulkner responded, “I have to say it. I’ve never seen you like this.”

“This is righteous anger, because this is not OK. It’s not healthy. This is a mind virus,” Kirk answered, regarding the conspiracy theories.

“Just know that your words are very powerful, and we are human,” she added. “My team are not machines, and they’re not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. You name it, and we have it.

“And my poor team is exhausted, and every time they bring this back up, what are we supposed to do? Relive that trauma all over again? They watched my husband get murdered.”

