Erika Kirk Sends Powerful Message to 'Evildoers' Behind Assassination: 'You Have No Idea What You... Unleashed'

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, addressed supporters Friday evening for the first time since her husband’s assassination, saying that her late husband’s movement will “never surrender.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday while debating students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Speaking for the first time since the fatal attack, Erika Kirk thanked those who have supported her and her late husband, including both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as well as other officials.







“I honestly have no idea what any of this means. I know that God does, but I don’t. But Charlie, baby, I know you do too. So does our Lord. And our world is filled with evil, but our God, you guys, our God is so good, so incredibly good. And we know that for those who love God, all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose,” Erika said.

“Already, I have seen the worldwide outpouring of love for my husband. I’ve heard the testimonies from people my husband inspired to get married, to start families, to seek out a relationship with God. It’s the most important, most important one of all.”

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this,” Erika added.

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Kirk, who regularly spoke at college campuses to debate students on their political beliefs, made his latest stop in Utah, with videos online showing the campus packed with attendees. About 20 minutes into speaking with students, a shot rang out through the crowd, hitting Kirk.

Security rushed the TPUSA founder to the hospital, where he was initially reported to be in stable condition but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

After a nearly two-day manhunt, authorities announced Friday that Kirk’s suspected killer 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was officially arrested after a family friend reported Robinson to authorities Thursday evening.

Officials said bullet casings from the rifle that was used contained a series of phrases such as “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “If you read this you are gay LMAO.” A third bullet casing also had the engraving of ““bella ciao,” which matches an Italian song name that became a left-wing anthem during World War II.

Erika Kirk went on to say that she refuses to let the movement of TPUSA “die,” adding she will make sure it becomes “stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever.”

“And I love knowing that one of his, one of his mottos was never surrender. So I want to tell you that, that we’ll never surrender. We never will. Ever. Our campus tour this fall will continue. There will be even more tours in the years to come. America Fest here in Phoenix this December will go on. It will be greater than ever. The radio and podcast show that he was so proud of will go on,” Erika said.

“And in a world filled with chaos, doubt, and uncertainty, my husband’s voice will remain. And it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever. And his wisdom will endure.”

“My favorite, my favorite too, but my husband’s favorite word in the English language was earn. He would call all of you to be people of action who earn the future America deserves. So to all of the young people who felt inspired by my husband’s faith and hard work, all of you already know what Charlie would want you to do,” Erika said.

Kirk’s wife told supporters to continue their on-campus involvement, attend the upcoming TPUSA events, and “most important of all,” get involved in a “Bible believing church.”

“Our battle is not simply a political one. Above all, it is spiritual. It is spiritual. The spiritual warfare is palpable,” Erika added.

Before ending, Erika Kirk recalled how her daughter asked where Kirk had been, telling her that he’s now “on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.” She then thanked supporters once again, adding, “God bless you all, and God bless America.”

Since Kirk’s death, supporters, political figures and friends have spoken out, while some Democrats have openly cheered the loss of the TPUSA founder. Vance shared on X late Wednesday how Kirk had impacted life, recalling their friendship beginning in 2017.

Trump also expressed grief, writing on Truth Social that no one “understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.” By Thursday, Trump announced he would award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erika and his beautiful children. Fantastic people they are,” Trump said.

“We miss him greatly. I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.