Erika Kirk Sends Warning to Vandals Who Bloodied Charlie's Statue, as TPUSA Says It Has Footage of Crime

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. That date has brought renewed attention to his image and legacy and the years he spent fighting as a warrior for American values and for Jesus Christ.

The country could not collectively mourn the brutal slaying of a father and husband, as his leftist detractors have been ceaseless in their viciousness. They could not wait until he was pronounced dead to celebrate.

Why would they stop now?

In keeping with their absolutely abhorrent behavior, Kirk’s memorial outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, was vandalized Sunday, but his widow Erika Kirk had a message for the perpetrators.

The 8-foot-tall bronze statue of Kirk throwing hats in a T-shirt that reads “FREEDOM” across the chest depicts him in his final moments that day at Utah Valley University. Alongside it, a message reads, “May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior.”

KSAZ-TV reported the statue was created by Utah-based sculptor Quintin McCann who began his work right after Kirk’s death. TPUSA unveiled it Thursday.

Reposting images of the vandal’s work, the widow Kirk wrote in response, “Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy. They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder.

“They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder.”

She then responded to the absolutely evil act of spray-painting “Satan” over “Jesus” in the message.

“And if you think crossing out the name of Jesus Christ will silence Christians, history has already proved you wrong. We know what it costs to stand firm for Christ and we will stand anyway.

“God will not be mocked. We’ll put His name right back where it belongs, clean up the mess, restore Charlie’s statue, and keep building. We will never give up and never surrender.”

Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy. They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it… https://t.co/nfMlpsSwKd — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 13, 2026

Kirk was known for his politics, but he was a man of God. We who remain are engaged in a spiritual battle, not “just politics.”

His opposition did not simply disagree with his politics. They despise the Son of God and revile all who follow him.

Should we really be surprised? Jesus told us in John 15:18, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.”

Will the left ever treat Charlie and Erika Kirk like human beings? Yes No

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We are engaged in a spiritual fight, but we have earthly weapons at our disposal. Kirk only needed a microphone and a table.

But we do not have to be far-reaching media personalities with massive audiences who travel the country.

We can make good decisions every day to fight like him.

We can use our voices; we can not only clean up the mess our opposition makes but also build more of what they want to destroy.

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