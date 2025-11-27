Erika Kirk Signals Turning Point USA Is Prepared to Fully Support Vance in 2028

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk said the organization founded by her husband is preparing to support Vice President J.D. Vance in the 2028 presidential race.

Kirk made the comments during a live appearance with Megyn Kelly in Glendale, Arizona, where the topic of Turning Point’s future political agenda was raised.

Kelly told Kirk she looked forward to seeing the organization throw its “full weight” behind Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, in the 2028 Republican primary.

Kirk responded that the effort was “in the works.”

She said the topic was among those she discussed with her late husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah on Sept. 10.

“That was the thing that my husband was very direct about. It was, interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for ’28,” she said.

Kelly noted that Charlie Kirk had been “totally behind J.D.” and was seen as a major influence in former President Donald Trump’s decision to select Vance as his running mate.

“That’s true,” Erika Kirk replied.

She also spoke about the closeness between President Donald Trump and her husband.

Trump, she said, had been “a friend” to Charlie Kirk and appreciated his ability to mobilize the youth vote and promote a positive message about the country.

Kirk said Trump valued Charlie’s insistence on highlighting America’s strengths while acknowledging its imperfections.

“Yes, we have faults,” she said. “We’re all sinful, but he appreciated that Charlie was always there for him, and he was always there for Charlie.”

Kelly later mentioned a past remark from Charlie Kirk suggesting his wife was “way more conservative” than he was.

Kirk said they were aligned in their priorities and shared a common vision behind the scenes.

At one point during the interview, Erika Kirk addressed how she has been grieving the death of Charlie.

Megyn Kelly: “I know you don’t ever feel angry at God, but I kind of do. How do you make sense of that? Do you have any anger when you think about [Charlie Kirk’s ass*ssination]?” Erika Kirk: “The enemy would love for me to be angry. He would love it… Because it would distract… pic.twitter.com/QfupBYSk7g — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 24, 2025

“The enemy would love for me to be angry,” she said. “Because it would distract me from building what Charlie entrusted to me. Raising our babies, Turning Point, being there for the team.”

Turning Point USA was founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk when he was just 18 years old.

Following his assassination, Erika Kirk was tapped as the next CEO.

