Erika Kirk Speaks Out After Private Meeting with Candace Owens

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, reported on Monday that she had a “very productive conversation” with podcast host Candace Owens.

Kirk had posted Sunday on social media that the two had agreed to a private, in-person discussion, and that any “public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting.”

On her podcast and in posts on X, Owens had floated various conspiracy theories regarding Charlie Kirk’s September assassination, including that it was an inside job by people within Turning Point USA, or the work of the Israeli Mossad, the French government, or even the U.S. military, according to the New York Post.

Following their Monday meeting, Erika Kirk posted, “Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO. More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”

Similarly, Owens wrote, “Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did.”

“We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent. I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.”

Podcast host Megyn Kelly revealed that she had been working behind the scenes to coordinate a meeting between Kirk and Owens, and had hoped that the two would also agree to go on-air together, but that did not happen.

Kelly dismissed the conspiracy theory that Charlie’s assassination was an inside job.

“I love the Turning Point guys, and I don’t believe for one second that any of them had anything to do with Charlie’s murder,” she said.

Last week on Fox News, Erika addressed some of the conspiracy theories regarding her husband’s death.

“Come after me, call me names — I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever,” she said. “But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this … No!”

Kirk appeared to be referring to podcasters like Owens.

She assured Fox viewers, “No rock will be unturned. I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family more than anyone else out there.”

Utah authorities have charged Tyler Robinson as the gunman responsible for the death of Charlie Kirk.

