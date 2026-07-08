Erika's Heartbreaking Reaction to a Woman She Saw in the Courtroom Crying Over Charlie's Murder

The preliminary hearing for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s accused killer is underway in the Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, with his widow, Erika Kirk, in attendance.

The 23-year-old on trial, Tyler Robinson, is charged with aggravated murder, as the Associated Press reported Monday that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for allegedly carrying out the shooting on Sept. 10, 2025, on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Kirk has every reason to be mad at the world — her husband was abruptly, violently taken from her when he was only 31, leaving behind her and their two young children. The United Kingdom’s Daily Mail reported Tuesday that even amid a trying time such as this, Kirk still acts compassionately to those around her.

As prosecutors played surveillance footage at the hearing, Kirk noticed a woman crying in the public gallery.

Despite not knowing her or her opinion of her husband, she reached over, handing the woman a tissue.

“She doesn’t know if I’m Team Erika or not, yet she handed me a tissue, and I lost it,” Denae Branch, a Utah resident, said.

“She didn’t know if I was a friend or not, and she showed love.”

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That day, Branch posted footage of herself online describing that moment. It was later reposted to social media platform X.

This is something the MEDIA will never show you… Denae Branch was at the shooting and was in the courtroom today at the Tyler Robinson trial. She was crying in the courtroom when Erika Kirk tapped her on the shoulder and handed her a tissue. pic.twitter.com/9AuPVEQdy0 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen) July 8, 2026

Even such a small act speaks volumes about Kirk’s character. Her husband did not suffer his fate from an accident or an illness. He was slain for the entire world to see.

She saw how vicious and heartless her husband’s detractors could be, celebrating his death and dishonoring his memory.

Kirk did something many of us could not do years later just 11 days after the shooting — she forgave the alleged killer.

🚨 WOW: Erika Kirk forgives the killer of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson. “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.” “That young man. I forgive him.” If this doesn’t give somebody chills, I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/2xvY73yN86 — Dr Charlie Ward (@DrcharlieWardQ) July 8, 2026

As Christians, forgiveness is perhaps the most difficult thing we are called to do.

We become angered and offended when treated as lesser, whether by friends, family, or a coworker.

Yet, Scripture calls us to forgive several times.

Ephesians 4:32 reads, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”

Matthew 6:14-15 says, “For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you, but if you do not forgive others their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”

Kirk still shows kindness and forgiveness for a more callous, evil act than any of us will hopefully ever endure. These Christlike actions should inspire others.

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