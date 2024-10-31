Few things in life are more exhausting than racial identity politics.

(And that comes from a writer who is decidedly not white.)

Not only does identity politics foster a perpetual victimhood mentality, it also promotes division and hatred. It doesn’t try to uplift all people, but rather drags everyone down to the same level.

It’s just not good for the soul or society.

And yet it’s everywhere — from schools to sports to entertainment to the government.

But perhaps the most infuriating thing about it all is the naked double standard that’s often applied to this festering racial animus.

Case in point: ESPN analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers standout safety Ryan Clark — appearing in one of his many gigs via “Inside the NFL” on the CW — scared people with a genuinely terrifying costume.

Clark, a black man, appeared as former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, a white man, as part of some Halloween-themed “Inside the NFL” bits.

You can see the horrific visage for yourself below:

Yikes.

But even beyond the horror of the costume itself, some on social media were quick to pick up on the clear double standard when it comes to coloring one’s face to mimic another race.

While it appears Clark actually was wearing a prosthetic mask, rather than using “white face” makeup, the video still sparked some outrage.

(The left sure does love a — completely unfounded — blackface scandal, don’t they?)

“Wow,” one X user said, while quoting the video. “Ryan Clark did WHITE FACE on NATIONAL TELEVISION… How does this crap get approved???”

Others on social media echoed that sentiment, and it’s certainly fair to wonder why this is okay, but had Belichick done the exact same thing to Clark, everyone knows that the public backlash would have been swift and fierce. In fact, given Belichick’s bristly nature, the media would likely have come out in force to cancel him.

Instead, Clark’s stunt was met with just a few pockets of criticism — and certainly none from the establishment media that Clark is so clearly a card-carrying member of.

Just to be clear, this writer is most certainly not offended by Clark’s costume. It’s creepy and Clark forgot to do his hands, but there’s just nothing inherently offensive about his costume, at least to me.

It’s just odd that such a blatant double standard exists. Either all of it is offensive, or none of it is.

Hypocrisy, just like identity politics, doesn’t help anyone — regardless of color, race or creed.

