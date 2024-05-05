ESPN’s Michael Wilbon told Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to “take accountability” on Friday’s edition of “Pardon the Interruption,” after the team’s head coach Darvin Ham was fired following the Lakers Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

This is the second time in two years that Denver beat the Lakers in the Western Conference playoffs.

“You know what? I’m angry,” Wilbon said on Friday’s show. “I’ve known Darvin Ham for a long time. … He’s a great guy, and he’s a pretty damn good coach because he took a team that had done nothing the year before and missed the playoffs, and then last year they got to the conference finals with him and everybody had praise for him — including LeBron and Anthony Davis. And now, all of a sudden they — I’m talking specifically to the two of them now — they blame him. Their public comments are inadequate.”







Wilbon went on to say that if James wants to be the GOAT, then he needs to uphold the burden of responsibility that comes with carrying said title.

“If you want to be the GOAT and you want to tell everybody you’re the GOAT — the greatest player of all time — then take accountability like one. Do that,” Wilbon said.

He then referred to a clips compilation of Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant on social media that showed them taking some responsibility for their teams not winning and stating that they needed to improve and do better.

Michael Jordan is the best player of his era, if not all time. But even he knew he needed guidance and accountability. No matter how good you are, keep moving. Keep learning. The only way you can stay stuck is by not asking for help. pic.twitter.com/1F0YkLV4yH — Joey Justice (@joeyjusticeco) November 24, 2020

“If you’re the GOAT, you do that,” Wilbon said of James. “You don’t blame this cryptically or backhandedly on Darvin Ham. I don’t want to hear from anybody in a Laker uniform that the primary problem was Darvin Ham.”

Wilbon continued, “Yes. LeBron and Anthony Davis were great in that series, but they weren’t good enough against Denver. So take that on. GOAT carries responsibility. I don’t see it.”

BREAKING: Debate is OFFICIALLY OVER! Lebron James NEVER in the same G.O.A.T. conversations that include Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant!! ZERO Accountability! How many Head Coaches he has gotten Fired! – 10!!!#LebronJames #MichaelJordan #kobeBryant #GOAT pic.twitter.com/suNdCObscK — ReelFRANK (@ReelFrank1) May 4, 2024

Posts were circulating over social media comparing James’ exit interview to those given by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Lebron takes ZERO accountability. What an odious creature. pic.twitter.com/sfCw5Lo3Ej — Bill the Butcher (@KobeBryantGoat8) May 1, 2024

Following the Lakers’ defeat, NBA legend Magic Johnson also held nothing back as he posted, “And the #1 reason the Lakers can’t beat Denver in a 7 game series is because the Nuggets are mentally and physically tougher than the Lakers.”

And the #1 reason the Lakers can’t beat Denver in a 7 game series is because the Nuggets are mentally and physically tougher than the Lakers. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 30, 2024

Rumors are swirling that James already has a coach in mind to replace Ham.

According to sports news website MARCA, “Sources suggest that Lakers superstar LeBron James is particularly keen on bringing his former boss, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue, across town to lead the Lakers.

“There are a lot of factors there, Ty is under contract, but if the Clippers decide they need some changes, he could be one of the changes,” a league executive reportedly told Heavy Sports.

At the ripe age of 39, LeBron James has a few years of fight left in him before retirement. It is unclear whether he will stay on with the Lakers or opt to be transferred to another team.

