Share
Commentary
Sports

ESPN Analyst Wants 'Mount Rushmore' Gone but Gov. Kristi Noem Has Bad News for Him

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  August 6, 2022 at 4:48pm
Share

ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is on a crusade to eliminate the term “Mount Rushmore” because he finds the very idea of it offensive.

In a video, Rose said that using the South Dakota landmark, which honors Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, “to define greatness should be retired immediately.”

Rose began by asking, “Why do you think Washington changed their name from Redskins?”

I’d say it was because the owners of the team caved to woke pressure. But I digress.

“I do a show and didn’t say that word for eight years,” Rose said. “Why? Because it’s offensive. What about the Cleveland Indians? Same thing. Why did they change the name? Because it’s offensive.”

Trending:
Actress Severely Burned After Crashing Into Home, Video Shows Her Speeding Through Neighborhood Shortly Before Wreck

He continued, “I want to continue to challenge myself and to challenge you to do something. Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore’?

“That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus. That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold.

“And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were put on what we call Mount Rushmore on the top of the dead bodies that [are] buried right underneath.”

“Let’s stop using the term ‘Mount Rushmore’ when we’re talking about our favorite rappers, talking about our favorite movies, talking about our favorite players.

“I know you’re gonna see this video and I know you’re gonna take action,” Rose told his Twitter followers before mercifully concluding.

Responses to Rose’s call to action were mixed. Some applauded his efforts.

Related:
Dem Blows Up His Campaign Just 1 Day After Announcing Over Creepy, Sexual Tweet About Kristi Noem

Others, not so much.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, wasn’t so happy with Rose’s request and had a message for the ESPN star.

“The four men on Mount Rushmore were amazing, flawed American leaders who helped make America what it is today — the greatest country the world has ever known,” Noem tweeted.

“To the woke leftists obsessed with attacking these leaders, I’ve got news for you: not on my watch.”

Rose is about two years too late. Where was he in the summer of 2020 when it was cool to tear down statues and cancel American traditions?

As Noem said, the four men memorialized on Mount Rushmore helped build America. Yes, they were flawed. We are all flawed. And America is not perfect, but it happens to be the greatest country in the world.

There’s nowhere else on this planet Rose would have received the opportunities he’s had in his life. But I think he already knows that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Bio: Elizabeth writes commentary for The Western Journal and The Washington Examiner. Her articles have appeared on many websites, including MSN, RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Illegal Immigrant Suspected in Kidnapping of Child Was Previously Deported - Report
ESPN Analyst Wants 'Mount Rushmore' Gone but Gov. Kristi Noem Has Bad News for Him
Ted Cruz Shares Pronoun Preference in Just 3 Words to Roaring Crowd
Scientists Create First Synthetic Embryo, Allow It to Develop a Functioning Brain and Organs
Was Paul Pelosi Arrested in 2018 for DUI? Either That or Someone with Same Name and Attorney
See more...

Conversation