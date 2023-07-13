Share
Commentary
Sports

ESPN Caught Using Extremely Dishonest Tactic to Smear Ex-Host Who Now Works at Fox News

 By Bryan Chai  July 13, 2023 at 8:50am
Share

Oftentimes, leftists’ favorite response to a conservative comment is to scream about “context” at the top of their lungs.

The meaning, obviously, is that whatever point is being made is missing those ever-important missing contextual facts.

Another bit of obviousness: As conservatism has wizened up to this new post-“fact check” landscape, those opportunities for “missing context” accusations have rapidly dried up.

So what are those on the left to do now?

Apparently, if they can’t weaponize it, they are content with just nuking the entire concept of “missing context” altogether — and a dishonest smear attack from ESPN on Wednesday is a pretty blatant example of that new mindset.

Trending:
Biden Skips Big NATO Dinner - White House Claims It's Because He Has Too Many Days of Work in a Row

To set this up, Wednesday night was the network’s annual ESPY Awards telecast.

If you had no clue, that’s quite alright, as the ESPYs might be the one award show in existence with less clout than the Grammys.

But if you did happen to catch the ESPYs, you likely saw a fairly innocuous (if not eye-rollingly obnoxious) video clip touting how great the U.S. Women’s National Team has been in terms of both its dominance on the soccer field and its championing of equal pay.

The women received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which honors a “member or group in the sporting world who makes a difference far beyond the field of play, impacting the world in indelible ways,” according to ESPN.



It was a classic bathroom break segment, but if you did stick around to watch it, you might have noticed Will Cain, a Fox News contributor, being targeted in the clip.

It’s worth pointing out that Cain worked for ESPN for years, oftentimes as the Disney-owned network’s “token” conservative.

It’s also worth pointing out that this smear attempt against Cain was — you guessed it — missing some ever-crucial context.

Here’s part of the clip in question, as shared by conservative pundit Greg Price on Twitter:

Related:
Fed-Up Riley Gaines Challenges Trans-Athlete Activist Megan Rapinoe to Debate - 'Consider This an Official Invite'

“I think equal pay is a ridiculous concept in and of itself,” Cain said in the actual ESPYs clip, hilariously while he was clearly on ESPN’s flagship morning show, “First Take.”

Cain continued: “Soccer, for better or worse, on the men’s side, across this globe, is much more popular than the women’s [soccer.]”

After viewers are told that women’s soccer players “get that argument all the time,” the clip cuts to Cain again, but this time Price included the full context of Cain’s remarks.

“Nobody wants to hear or know — tell you why it’s like this,” Cain said. “Now there’s two things.

“First of all, when you talk about the bonus difference between the men’s team and the women’s team, between what a winner, if it had been the U.S. men, would get in the World Cup, and the women, the women got a pool, or got paid out from a pool, of $30 million from the women’s World Cup. The men would draw from a pool of $400 million, OK? $400 million, $30 million.

“Why is that? It’s because the men’s World Cup generates $6 billion in revenue. The women’s World Cup generates $131 million in revenue.

Should female athletes automatically receive equal pay?

“If you want to talk about pay disparity, the women’s World Cup players get paid out 20 percent of the total revenue. The men get paid out 7 percent.”

It was around this point that Cain made the remarks seen at the ESPYs, and it’s pretty shocking how brazen the sports network was with its duplicitous video editing.

“And by the way, I think equal pay is a ridiculous concept in and of itself,” he said, again. “If the women generate more revenue, they should get paid more than the men. Don’t strive for getting the same, strive for getting what you’re worth, and if you’re worth more, then get more.”

Boy, that added context sure changes Cain’s original comment, eh?

As for the other part, where Cain suggests men’s soccer is more popular than women’s soccer (which it is), that comment wasn’t missing too much context in and of itself, but certainly reads differently when you look at what he was saying before.

Namely, Will Cain was saying that women should strive to get what they’re worth, not compare their worth to what the men are getting — and that’s frankly a far more empowering statement than what traditional “equal pay” advocates are spewing.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Influencers Who Refused to Pay Elon Musk $8 a Month for Twitter Realize What They Just Missed Out On
Hunter Biden's Attorney Sends Threatening Demand to Donald Trump
Bud Light Tries Another Desperate Comeback, But It Completely Blows Up in Its Face
Professor's Peer-Reviewed Paper on Adolescent Trans Trend Pulled Over LGBT Activists' Complaints
It's Not Just Cocaine: Secret Service Reveals Another Drug Was Found in Biden White House Twice Last Year
See more...

Conversation