Colin Kaepernick, then of the San Francisco 49ers, looks on during the second half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 2, 2016. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

Is ESPN Finally Waking Up? Network Walks Away from Kaepernick Docuseries After Years of Production

 By Michael Austin  August 22, 2025 at 4:47am
ESPN will no longer air a docuseries highlighting former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick over what the sports network called “creative differences.”

Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers between 2011 and 2016, is the subject of a multi-part series directed by Spike Lee.

But according to Lee and ESPN, the project is on an indefinite pause.

“ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences,” ESPN told Reuters on Saturday.

“Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film,” the sports network added.

Lee likewise confirmed that the docuseries is “not coming out.”

“That’s all I can say,” he said at an Aug. 15 charity fundraiser event.

Should ESPN air the docuseries?

When asked to elaborate, Lee said he had signed an agreement forbidding him from discussing the matter.

“I can’t. I signed a nondisclosure. I can’t talk about it,” he explained.

The series was supposed to feature Kaepernick in his life and career, as well as his controversial moves to highlight purported racial injustice by kneeling for the national anthem before games.

The project was first announced in 2020, and production started in 2022, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m grateful to be able to work with the legend Spike Lee on my docu-series,” Kaepernick posted three years ago. “It’s time for the narrative to be corrected.”

Some social media users reacted positively to the cancellation of the docuseries, a development which comes as many brands seek to disassociate themselves from perceived wokeness.

“This is terrible. Now we will never know Colin Kaepernick’s story,” one commenter sarcastically jabbed.

“Kaepernick prob makes much more money as a professional victim than he ever would have as a professional football player,” a second user remarked.

A third commenter told ESPN, “You may not know what a woman is, or if men should be in women’s sports, but at least you know that a hero-documentary about a lazy man is a bad idea.”

