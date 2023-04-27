Parler Share
News
Sports
Former ESPN reporter Marly Rivera
Then-ESPN reporter Marly Rivera at Minute Maid Park on August 1, 2022, in Houston. (Bob Levey / Getty Images)

ESPN Fires Longtime National Reporter Over Her Vulgar Confrontation with Fellow Journalist

 By George C. Upper III  April 27, 2023 at 7:02am
Parler Share

“When words are many, transgression is not lacking,” the book of Proverbs tells us, “but whoever restrains his lips is prudent.”

Or her lips, as the case may be.

Marly Rivera, a veteran reporter covering Major League Baseball for ESPN for 13 years, learned that lesson the hard way after an incident last week in which she failed to hold her tongue.

Rivera had been attempting to interview Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium on April 18 when Ivón Gaete, a freelancer on assignment for Tokyo Broadcasting, tried to get the same interview, according to the New York Post.

Rivera attempted to explain that her interview with Judge had been previously scheduled, but Gaete ignored her.

Trending:
Tucker Carlson's Old Fox News Time Slot Begins with a Statement on His Departure

In response, Rivera called Gaete a “f***ing c**t,” a comment that was caught on video.

ESPN later fired Rivera over the incident, issuing the same short statement about it to the Post and Fox News.

“She no longer works here,” the statement said.

According to the Post, Rivera attempted to apologize, but Gaete wasn’t having any.

Was ESPN right to fire Rivera?

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera told The Post. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions.

“I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball,” she added, “and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

Rivera may have been referring to MLB’s vice president of communications, John Blundell, who happens to be Gaete’s husband.

Rivera had worked as a dugout reporter on the Home Run Derby and some ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ broadcasts, the Post reported. She also served as an ESPN Radio playoff game analyst, as well as writing for ESPN’s online outlets.

“Bilingual, she brought a different perspective to the telecasts; especially when speaking to Latin players,” the Post said.

Related:
Slain Journalist's Camera Surfaces 15 Years After His Death, Footage Seems to Contradict Government's Story

The Yankees, who were hosting the Los Angeles Angels, lost last Tuesday’s contest by three runs, 5-2, but that’s probably not what Rivera is going to remember most about that game.

“I tell you, on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak,” Jesus says in Matthew’s gospel.

Sometimes the reckoning comes sooner than that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Bus Driver Loses Consciousness Mid-Route, Forcing 7th Grader to Snap Into Action
ESPN Fires Longtime National Reporter Over Her Vulgar Confrontation with Fellow Journalist
1 House Republican Joins 18 Democrats in Voting Against Bill Aimed at Strengthening US-Israel Ties
Democratic Lawmaker Caught on Camera Swiping Bibles, Flees When Reporter Calls Her Out
Interview Captures Trump's Reaction Shortly After Learning Tucker's Fate: 'Something Bad Happened'
See more...

Conversation