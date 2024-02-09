ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Declares 'Trump's Gonna Get Re-Elected' Thanks to Dem Policies That Have Caused 'Mayhem'

Left-wing ESPN sports commentator Stephen A. Smith ended his show Tuesday warning that the border crisis and the Democrat response to it is going to be the catalyst that gets Donald Trump re-elected to the White House this year.

Saying “somebody’s got to say it,” Smith insisted that Donald Trump will be re-elected as president “even if he’s a convicted felon” by that time.

He went on to cite the story out of New York City where Democrat Mayor Eric Adams has launched a $53 million pilot welfare program for illegal aliens featuring prepaid credit cards for illegals to use for spending money.

Smith, who lives and votes in New York City, went to pains to note that he likes Eric Adams, but went on to slam the mayor for his $53 million credit cards for illegals scheme. And he noted illegal immigration is a huge problem.

“Illegal immigration has become incredibly pervasive since the Biden administration has taken office. We all know that he’s capitulated to the extreme left,” he said. “And even though we wouldn’t say specifically and definitively that the borders are open, every time you turn around, particularly in states like Texas and Arizona and to a lesser degree California, it is an extreme problem. Well guess where else it’s a problem? It’s a problem in New York City.”

Smith then noted that he would move out of New York City if it weren’t for his daughter living there.

He added that Adams claims the freebie credit cards scheme will actually save the city hundreds of thousands a month, but that message just doesn’t resonate with black voters.

“But it’s not just because of migrants or legal immigration, it’s because it’s mayhem. Folks don’t know how to act,” he said of the invading illegals. And he noted that Trump is running on a “law and order” platform because it is an easy path to take with all that “mayhem” in the streets.

“When you hear about migrants receiving $53 million in prepaid credit cards the Eric Adams administration in the mayor’s office of New York City will tell you it’s going to save about $600,000 a month,” Smith said. “But that’s not how poor people are looking at it. You know what black poor people are looking at it like, you know what Latinos who happen to be poor that arrived in this country are looking at it like? Where that money come from? From us! I could have used it! I could use the extra 500 a month. I could use the extra $1,000 a month.”

Smith next slammed Mayor Adams for his tour through several countries south of Mexico where he urged foreigners not to come to the U.S. and where he said New York was past capacity to take in any more illegals. But Smith said the trip was “the worst plan I ever heard in my damn life,” and slammed Adams for taking his case to foreign countries instead of doing the hard work of negotiating with other states right here at home.

The ESPN commentator went on to slam Democrats for ignoring their black voters and for wasting money on illegals when Americans are in need.

“I see homeless folks in the streets of New York all the time that are American citizens. I damn sure see them in California. We’ve got poor, impoverished, starving people who were born and raised in this nation. How in the hell do we come up with a $53 million dollar pilot program for illegals, but folks who are here legally, are born here, we don’t have enough for them,” he railed. “Just like we could come up with billions for Ukraine, but somehow, some way, we can’t fix the homeland problem.”

“What about poor and desolate citizens here? How the hell you print money for foreign countries but you don’t print that money to help eradicate folks that are starving right here in the streets of America who were born and raised here. This is what I’m talking about,” Smith said.

Smith insisted Biden’s failures are why Trump will get re-elected.

“What’s the one way to eradicate it? Yes, you got to have a flourishing economy. Yes, you can’t have inflation. Yes, you can’t be on the verge of a recession. Milk don’t need to cost $7. Bread don’t need to cost $5. Don’t get me started with how much sugar cost!

“You can talk about employment all you want to, you can talk about the labor participation rate, but guess what? If you ain’t making no damn money, and you got to get two jobs to pay the same prices or to buy the same amount of stuff that you used to buy, and the price is higher than it used to be because of inflation, then guess what? What are you really accomplishing?” he asked. “That’s why Trump is on the verge of getting re-elected. Because when he was in office there was a flourishing economy.”

Smith absurdly claimed that if Trump does get elected in November he will usher in a “civil war,” because Trump will go on a “revenge tour.”

Smith also pointed out that Donald Trump has gained more black votes every time he’s run, and he fully understands why that is happening.

“Trump got 12 percent of the black vote in 2016. He got 16 percent of the black vote in 2020. They’re projecting he’s going to get more than 20 percent of the black vote in this upcoming election. That’s what they’re saying, and who’s to say black folks would be wrong to vote for him?” he said.

Smith noted that he usually votes for Democrats, but he warned that when people see illegals getting more benefits from governments than Americans, that turns people away from Democrats.

“But as we sit here now and we watch something like this transpire, where there seems to be more rapt attention being paid to folks who are not even here legally nor are from this country, yet we want to turn around and ignore us black folks, Latinos and beyond who are impoverished and are in need,” he said.

While Smith may be a hypocrite for complaining about all this but still voting for Democrats, he is right that many blacks are not as eager as he is to pull the Democrat lever. The question is, just how many minorities will Trump win over? And will it be enough to beat Biden, or whichever Democrat the left puts in his place by November?

