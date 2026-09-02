Share
Commentary
Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a news conference following the release of Massachusetts resident and former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, in Boston on Aug. 11, 2026.
Commentary
Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a news conference following the release of Massachusetts resident and former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, in Boston on Aug. 11, 2026. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

Establishment Dems Win Again: 80-Year-Old Crank Lefty Fends Off 'Young' 47-Year-Old Challenger In Mass. Senate Primary

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 2, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

The party that has been stung over and over again by the gerontocracy and the diminishing returns that come with age — from Joe Biden to Dianne Feinstein to Eleanor Holmes Norton — was offered an off-ramp to another potential catastrophe within the establishment on Tuesday.

Surprise of surprises, it sped right on past.

In a race that was mostly seen as a litmus test on whether or not Democrats would keep electing officials to terms they couldn’t honestly say they could complete in full health and sound mind, 80-year-old Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts won the nomination for the Senate seat in a reliably Democratic state over 47-year-old U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.

Yes, we’re now in an era where 47 represents “a new generation of leadership,” as Moulton put it. The last president from Massachusetts, you may recall, was just one year younger when he died, and he had already served as a representative and senator before assuming the presidency.

But according to The Washington Post, Massachusetts voters still think that Markey will be up to the task when he’s 86, overwhelmingly sending him back (yeah, there’s a Republican in the general election, but this is Massachusetts) by a 64.9 percent to 35.1 percent margin.

“Despite a rough year for establishment candidates, Markey led in polls throughout the race, in large part because he is viewed as more progressive in a state that skews leftward,” the outlet reported, noting that Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had supported him.

Markey’s progressive bona fides, such as they exist, include loudly banging on about how the Democrats need to expand the Supreme Court because seats were “stolen” from them by those lousy Republicans. He’s promised to nuke the filibuster and basically put the entire population of Seattle on the high court if he gets the chance.

He also believes boys who identify as transgender should be able to play in girls’ sports, and Moulton doesn’t. In other words, he’s stuck in the summer of 2020, and probably always will be.

“Massachusetts needs a senator who stands up and fights back, a senator who never forgets who they are fighting for,” Markey said in his victory speech, according to the Associated Press.

“That has been the mission of my life, and it always will be.”

Realistically, outside of court packing, Markey is no longer a change agent and shows no signs of becoming one if given another six years in the upper chamber. He’s been in Congress since Gerald Ford was president and was handed John Kerry’s Senate seat when Kerry became Secretary of State under Obama. But, he insisted Tuesday, just because he lacks any sort of major accomplishment in the role doesn’t mean he’s not getting the little things done.

“Generational change isn’t about compromising, to do the small things better,” Markey told supporters. “It’s about fighting to do the big things best.”

Related:
Dems Shocked That Reps They Abandoned for Signs of Sanity Abandon Them, Vote With GOP on Budget

Right. Like cable media hits, which Markey has become the undisputed champion of. Think Michael Avenatti, just over a longer period of time, with an elected office, and without any felony convictions or disbarments. But more of a crank:

When not on friendly territory like CNN or MS NOW, however, he looks a lot more like this rhetorical mess that’s definitely showing his age:

Here’s a man who, just in the 21st century alone, has been an election denier (he refused to vote to certify the 2004 Ohio results as a House member, thanks to the vague conspiracy theories that election machines manufactured by Diebold handed George W. Bush the state or whatever) and a supporter of convicting an impeached former president for denying election results:

Court packing is not going to happen anytime soon, and it likely won’t be happening with Markey leading the charge. What will happen is that we’ll end up with another Biden, another Feinstein, another Holmes Norton: Someone elected to do an exigent job for a constituency while being past that sad but inescapable point of diminishing returns that comes with age.

The only good thing that could be said about Tuesday’s result, I suppose, is that it couldn’t happen to a better state than the only one which cast its electoral votes for George McGovern in 1972.

If you’re too young to know who that is, just ask Ed Markey. That is, if he remembers.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Red Sox Announcer Issues Apology After Calling for On-Field Violence Against Yankees Star During Game
Establishment Dems Win Again: 80-Year-Old Crank Lefty Fends Off 'Young' 47-Year-Old Challenger In Mass. Senate Primary
Dems Shocked That Reps They Abandoned for Signs of Sanity Abandon Them, Vote With GOP on Budget
Associated Press Dismisses Government Report on Thousands of Illegals Voting in 2020 – Again
Six Fascinating, Barely-Known Facts Proving America and Jews/Judaism Have Been Linked Since the Founding
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation