When President Donald Trump held campaign rallies, condemnations flew that the rallies for potentially spreading COVID-19 and they were labeled “super-spreader” events.

However, on Saturday, then thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators took to the streets of major cities following the news media’s announcement that Democrat Joe Biden was the winner of the presidential election, the mainstream media withheld its disapproval.

In Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and elsewhere, Biden supporters were crammed together in celebration.

Fox News took CNN to task for its reporting

TRENDING: 'I'd Be Honored': James Woods Responds to AOC After She Suggests Compiling List of Trump Supporters

“People have just gone out to the streets. People are just so excited, so happy right now,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said. “They’re wearing masks. They’re not [doing] much social distancing, but they are at least wearing masks.”

Media members tweeted images of sardine-like crowds with no comments about masks.

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

it’s ok guys. some people are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/nP1ZHTOF4I — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2020

Brooklynites dancing and singing “Na na hey hey kiss him goodbye.” ⁦@NY1⁩ pic.twitter.com/ijGC5odWLh — Lindsay Tuchman (@LindsayTuchman) November 7, 2020

It was a far cry from the coverage given to Trump events by liberal outlets like Politico and Vox, which linked Trump rallies to hundreds of deaths. And the difference between calling a Trump event a “super spreader” event and a Biden event a celebration was noted by many.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Files Suit in Arizona Claiming Election Day In-Person Ballots Were Rejected

And suddenly people gathering in large crowds and not social distancing is no longer considered irresponsible by the media https://t.co/JisiiJJr78 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 7, 2020

Where is @JoeBiden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end❓ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8JaofpgMge — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 7, 2020

This is all perfectly fine because, as we’ve learned, covid is a politically enlightened virus that spares those with the correct ideological leanings https://t.co/groESOv51h — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 7, 2020

Amid the jam-packed gathering, Britt Hume of Fox News wondered if this new normal would allow fans to return to stadiums.

If this is ok because people are masked, why isn’t it ok to have fans in masks in stadiums this fall? https://t.co/sU09BNWSep — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 7, 2020

“How the media shifted so abruptly from ‘anyone going to a spacious beach is a super-spreading monster killing Grandma’ to ‘these mass, densely populated protests with people screaming on top of each other are so inspiring’ was one of 2020’s most credibility-destroying media acts,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.