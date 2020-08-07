“Trump views China’s Communist Party as a threat. Young Chinese see it as a ticket to a better future.”

The statement wreaks of psychological operations strategy and reads like a state-run media sales pitch for modern communism — but rest assured, you are not reading a translation of CCP propaganda at The Western Journal.

That lovely little number was brought to you by the oh-so-principled penmen at The Washington Post.

It wasn’t cut from an official CCP Op-Ed submission, a Post editorial or even the publication’s so-called “news analysis” section.

No siree, this was the one and only headline that sat atop an original report Tuesday from the Post’s Beijing bureau chief, Anna Fifield.

Just when you thought the left-wing establishment media couldn’t possibly carry one more droplet of water for the Chinese communists, a bigger bucket is procured and an astounding introduction made.

New, meet low.

Trump views China’s Communist Party as a threat. Young Chinese see it as a ticket to a better future. https://t.co/mA2qDgLQ1o — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 4, 2020

Now, instead of simply defending China against presidential name-calling and allegations of early pandemic mismanagement, the media might as well have been writing copy for Communist Party membership advertisements.

“Party membership means better education prospects and better jobs, more politically advantageous marriages and nicer apartments,” Fifield wrote. “For many, it is a ticket to a brighter future.”

The sources in Fifield’s article, though inclusive of a pinch of American expertise, ranged mainly from university students and aspiring party members to Communist officials and publications.

Several interviews for the piece even were conducted with crowd members adjacent to a massive stone monument to murderous Communist revolutionary dictator Mao Zedong — a monument the author referred to as a sort of Chinese Mount Rushmore with “fairground-style” attractions.

Of course, the monument avoided the ire that Post authors have recently aimed at America’s Mount Rushmore.

RELATED: Revolutionary Communist Party Leader Backs Biden, Proves He's the Radical-Left Candidate

Our version — the original, I might add — was no more than “colossal kitsch, perfect for a populist spectacle.”

Theirs? Again, a “fairground” so popular among young Chinese natives that the “overwhelming humidity of the Chinese summer was not enough to stifle the ardor of the crowds.”

More awing still were the interview responses Fifield legitimized in her piece. All the respondents the author could find, it would seem, were willing to assure American audiences that COVID-19 hadn’t weakened, but strengthened the nation of China.

“It’s strange to think of the Communist Party as weaker,” university student Xia Yuxin told the Post. “All of us feel that our country and our party have grown stronger in the face of this epidemic.”

In fact, Fifield reported, the aggressive statements of American leaders with regard to China were laughable to citizens of the virus-embattled nation.

According to Hunan Communist Party School professor Wang Wei, such attacks revealed only a deep American self-consciousness and fear of Chinese global supremacy.

“This just shows that they fear a stronger Communist Party and a stronger China after we showed our might in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic,” Wei said.

Video of #uighurmuslims blindfolded in #China,Chinese government arrested over 1 million Muslims forcing them 2 eat pork,denounce islam, USA,Britian spoke out against the treatment of the #uighur Muslims in #China,most are silent May Allah help #Muslims against their oppressors pic.twitter.com/R7qnTJiZ25 — Mutah Beale مطاع بيل (@MutahNapoleon) July 28, 2020

NEW alleged footage of Uyghur concentration camps in China pic.twitter.com/R9BTNtHZrB#STOPUyghurMuslimGenocide 🧿#TAGG — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) August 4, 2020

And as if the Post’s printing of such statements from the ground in China weren’t concerning enough, Fifield apparently was determined to seal the deal, throwing it in the face of American audiences that she was more than happy to stand as a mouthpiece, willing to spew the CCP line on the world stage.

Rather than even consider a quote or data point that might balance the piece or lend it perspective, the author left the audience with one final quote, the best one yet. It was from a Chinese student, an unequivocal assertion that, while the CCP’s history might be a mixed bag morally, “The good triumphs.”

Apparently, mild Chinese quality-of-life improvements made on the back of modern economic progress through cutting corners balances a recent history of genocidal mania.

After all, what are the lives of 45 million 20th-century Chinese citizens and fundamental human rights of 1 million more Chinese Muslim Uighurs really worth in the grand scheme of things?

Well, if you ask the Post: They are worth at least a single shot at making the Trump administration look stupid.

