Establishment Media Scramble To Make Up Excuse for Biden Hiding from Public for 9th Day This Month

By Erin Erhardt
Published September 24, 2020 at 1:53pm
We’re just 40 days from the 2020 presidential election, but Democratic nominee Joe Biden isn’t spending a lot of time with potential voters.

At 9:20 EDT Thursday morning, Biden’s campaign called a “lid” on the day, meaning the former vice president wouldn’t be making any public appearances or participating in any media events for the rest of the day.

This marks the ninth time this month the Democratic nominee has called a lid before noon, as the Daily Caller pointed out.

It’s becoming a pattern: Every few days, Biden disappears before lunch.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is flying all over the country and making himself extremely visible to voters while still performing his duties as president.

With Biden’s frequent absences from the public eye leading many to question whether the 77-year-old former vice president has the energy and stamina to run the country, the establishment media have scrambled to make excuses for his behavior.

The most popular excuse right now? Biden is using the time to prepare for the first presidential debate, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein, CNN’s Oliver Darcy and The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel were among those who offered that explanation for the Democrat’s disappearance.

On Wednesday, Biden said he hadn’t seriously begun debate preparation.

“I have started to prepare, but I haven’t gotten into it really heavily,” he told reporters. “I will be beginning tomorrow.”

So, debate preparation might explain Thursday, but what about the previous eight times he’s called a lid? If he’s just really starting debate prep, what has he been doing all month?

Not to mention, it seems like speaking to the public about your policy positions and taking questions from potential voters would be a good form of early debate prep.

Do you think Biden has the stamina required of the President of the United States?

Moreover, shouldn’t we want to elect a president who can handle more than one task in a single day?

The biggest problem here isn’t even Biden, however; it’s the establishment media that are once again running cover for their preferred candidate.

Biden knows he can get away with a lackluster campaign because the leftist media will continue to prop him up instead of calling him out.

Either they want him to win (many media figures have made that perfectly clear) or they’re terrified to ask him tough questions that might end up getting them blamed if he loses the election.

Is this really the energy level we want in the White House?

Erin Erhardt
Erin is a freelance writer and attorney based in Colorado. She is a graduate of Truman State University and the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
