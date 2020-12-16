An establishment media campaign to erase the legacy of President Donald Trump is underway, and that campaign includes throwing Trump ally and patriot Richard Grenell under the bus.

Grenell, if you didn’t know it, is a homosexual man whom Trump appointed as acting director of national intelligence earlier this year.

Perhaps you weren’t aware of Grenell’s sexual orientation. That’s probably because unlike those who are obsessed with the politics of identity, the Trump administration official didn’t feel compelled to go on a media tour discussing the details of what goes on in his personal life. The former U.S. ambassador to Germany just did his job, and he did it well.

Still, Grenell’s appointment was considered historic, and the website of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence featured an interview with him about his groundbreaking appointment July 1.

“On February 20, Richard Grenell was appointed Acting Director of National Intelligence, becoming the first openly gay DNI and cabinet member in American history. Not long ago, these words would have been an impossibility,” the post began.

“For decades, federal law made it so that no amount of education, experience, or intellect could brighten the tarnish of homosexuality in the security clearance process — the gateway into the Intelligence Community,” it said.

In the Q&A, Grenell was quite adamant that he wished to see his personal life remain separate from his work.

“I’ve made it clear that I am not asking for special treatment or special rights — just equal access and consideration,” the former acting DNI said. “It is important to me that I not be defined by my sexual orientation — I want to be defined by my experience and skills.

“It undercuts all that I want to do in my career when I’m narrowly defined as a gay ambassador. I’d rather be known as the ambassador who got Germany to ban Hezbollah and finally take back the Nazi prison guard living in the US for over a decade.”

Grenell’s historic status was noted by many outlets after his appointment.

“President Trump became the first president to name an openly gay person to a Cabinet-level position this week with the appointment of Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence,” The Hill reported Feb. 21.

“Mr. Grenell, who has pushed to advance gay rights in his current post, is also thought to be the first openly gay cabinet member,” The New York Times said.

Others, including CNN, declined to mention his sexual orientation.

Now, Grenell — who spends his days fighting for Trump and election integrity online and recently on the ground in Nevada — is being canceled by some in the media in favor of gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

On Tuesday, Democrat Joe Biden, whom the Electoral College this week selected as the winner of the presidential election, nominated Buttigieg to become his transportation secretary.

Just like that, Buttigieg was hailed as a historic appointment while Grenell was tossed aside.

ABC News’ headline said, “Buttigieg would make history if confirmed as Biden’s transportation secretary,” while Gay Times declared, “Pete Buttigieg to make history as first openly gay Cabinet member in the US.”

Online, others celebrated Biden’s supposedly groundbreaking choice.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary should his nomination make it through the chamber. This will be a historic milestone for LGBTQ visibility. https://t.co/S6buJ4Rl47 — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) December 15, 2020

Let’s celebrate this step toward greater LGBTQ visibility and continue to strive for more representation of our diverse community at all levels of the administration. Congratulations, @PeteButtigieg! pic.twitter.com/VdZfE5olVU — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 16, 2020

Pete Buttigieg has been announced as Biden’s secretary of transportation. If confirmed, he’d be the first openly gay person to serve as a Cabinet secretary. pic.twitter.com/VyEWpAddsL — Vox (@voxdotcom) December 16, 2020

The revision of history didn’t go unnoticed online:

I am calling on @PeteButtigieg to step up and correct this intentionally misleading information that is erasing the legacy of @RichardGrenell who made LGBT history and fought to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide. This is beyond politics.

Do the right thing.

Speak up! pic.twitter.com/ISmzux9GiF — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 16, 2020

In 2017, @RichardGrenell was confirmed by the Senate 56-42. He would go on to further make history as the first openly LGBT Cabinet member. Now, the media is attempting to erase that. https://t.co/8WX2oXyTDf — OUTspoken (@getoutspoken20) December 16, 2020

Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia pic.twitter.com/ZQD6BQj6aF — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) December 16, 2020

Trump — the establishment media’s bogeyman of bigotry — appointed Grenell to run point on oversight for the country’s intelligence agencies. You have to assume Grenell was tapped for the job because he was qualified. The president went where no Republican or Democrat had gone before, despite years of pandering and virtue signaling from the left. He hired a gay man.

Vice President Mike Pence, another of the media’s bogeymen, celebrated Grenell’s 2018 Senate confirmation as ambassador to Germany. So much hate!

Honored to swear in @RichardGrenell as the new US Ambassador to Germany. pic.twitter.com/cRXeyTny9Z — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 3, 2018

Grenell has always been loyal to the causes championed by Trump, and it’s worth noting that Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, voted against his confirmation as ambassador to Germany.

But is Buttigieg, like Grenell, competent enough to head a major agency? His slim résumé certainly raises some questions. During his tenure as South Bend’s mayor, Buttigeieg’s city had to turn to the private sector to fix potholes.

The South Bend Tribune reported in 2019 that Domino’s Pizza stepped in and gave the city $5,000 through a so-called Paving for Pizza grant. Buttigieg and South Bend accepted.

The company agreed to choose South Bend as the recipient for the grant money after residents apparently complained in large numbers about the small city’s roads — which Buttigieg apparently wasn’t doing anything about.

Under Mayor Pete Buttigieg… “Potholes around South Bend might be worst in recent memory” — South Bend Tribunehttps://t.co/8FRRFKaMai — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 16, 2020

How is a man who had to rely on the help of a pizza chain to fix potholes supposed to run the U.S. Department of Transportation? Why was Buttigieg even considered?

Given Mayor Pete’s questionable qualifications, one can only assume the sexual orientation of the failed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate was taken into account.

Buttigieg might be gay and very loud about it, but he’s not historic. Grenell will always be the first openly gay Cabinet member.

