Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Monday became the subject of a complaint from a conservative organization over a failure to make financial disclosures required by federal law.

Tom Jones, president of the American Accountability Foundation, told Fox News on Tuesday that reporting her finances was more than just a legal requirement, however.

“Sen. Sinema has a moral and legal obligation to fully disclose the details of her finances,” Jones said, according to Fox. “The fact that she hasn’t done so is highly suspicious and troubling.”

The complaint revolves around Sinema’s relationship with Dr. Lindsay Buckman, who lives with Sinema, according to the group, and whom Sinema asked the House Ethics Committee in 2013 to treat as her “spouse in all but title” so that he could travel with her at government expense.

Since then, however, she has not reported any of Buckman’s assets or income on disclosures, though senators are required to include such information about their spouses on such documents.

If she wanted him treated like her spouse then, the group argues, she should have treated him as her spouse ever since, the group reasoned.

“While Senator Sinema appears to believe Dr. Buckman is just like a spouse for the purpose of $7737.15 junkets to Israel funded by outside groups, she does not seem to believe that the spousal designation applies for the purposes of financial disclosures,” the complaint argued.

The AAF is a non-profit group that investigates “personnel, policy, and spending” in an effort to inform the American public about issues related to government oversight, according to its website.

“AAF deploys aggressive research and investigations to advance conservative messaging, rapid response, and Congressional investigations; while heavily scrutinizing politicians and establishment organizations, policies, and projects,” the website says.

Should elected officials be subject to tighter financial restrictions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (371 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Jones said Sinema’s inconsistency called her motives into question.

“The American people deserve to know that their elected officials are making decisions based on what benefits the American people, and not based on what benefits them financially,” he told Fox. “Yet Sen. Sinema’s failure to disclose the nature of this relationship makes it impossible for the American people to have confidence in her motives.”

You can read the complaint in its entirety below.

AAF complaint by JoeSchoffstall

Sinema’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox, but National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Tate Mitchell noted that Sinema’s lack of openness was particularly important given that she has not yet announced whether she plans to run against Kari Lake for re-election to the Senate next year.

“Kyrsten Sinema’s failure to disclose her assets and potential conflicts of interest raises serious ethical questions as she flirts with asking Arizonans for their vote again,” Mitchell told Fox. “Arizonans deserve to have an honest broker serving them in the Senate, not another shady D.C. politician.”

Though Sinema has made no formal announcement about 2024, NBC News noted that she was clearly considering it.

“[H]er political team has been mapping out a campaign strategy, pitching donors and potential supporters on how she can win the marquee Senate race,” the outlet wrote in September.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.