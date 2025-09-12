EU Parliament Refuses Moment of Silence for Charlie Kirk

Add the European Parliament to the list of entities with infuriating — but sadly, hardly surprising — responses to the murder of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

In an interaction which neatly summed up where Europe stands on the freedom of speech (i.e., they’re not in favor of it), the acting chair of one of the European Union’s legislative bodies decided to cut a Swedish conservative lawmaker off when he decided to dedicate his time on the floor to honor the late Turning Point USA founder.

Kirk, 31, was killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday during a Q&A with students.

It’s not unreasonable to make assumptions about who killed him and for what reasons; Kirk was an adamant believer in the freedom of speech and open political discussion, something the left isn’t terribly fond of. In addition, the cartridges of the weapon the alleged shooter used, police believe, had cartridges engraved with “transgender” and “anti-fascist” messages, according to reports.

It’s not unfair to say that, one way or another, Kirk was a martyr for both free speech and the exchange of ideas among decent people, both in America and abroad. Thus, it’s not out of order for a member of European Parliament to offer a moment of silence for him.

But, according to Fox News, when Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers, a member of a conservative bloc in the body, offered one up, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola denied his request.

Her reason? The procedural rules required him to submit them at the open of a plenary session, which was on Monday. Metsola — a Maltese MEP who’s a member of a centrist bloc, albeit supported by the left wing for the presidency, as well — said that since the moment had passed, the moment of silence could wait until October.

Very well, Weimers thought: I’ll just use the balance of my time for a moment of silence for him.

“Madam President, dear colleagues, the murder of political activist Charlie Kirk — a husband, loving father, and patriot — has shocked the world,” Weimers said.

“We must strongly condemn political violence and rhetoric that incites violence. Please stand with me in reflection and prayer in his honor, and I yield the rest of my time for a moment of silence.”

And just like in the U.S. House of Representatives when a moment of open prayer was called for after Kirk’s shooting, the left went into conniptions. Vice President Katarina Barley, a German member of the socialist bloc in European Parliament, said that “we have discussed this, and the president said no to a minute of silence.”

To this, the center and left clapped, while the right erupted in (not unreasonable) fury:

RIP Charlie Kirk Unfortunately, the lefty Chair did not allow us to honor his memory. @Europarl_EN pic.twitter.com/rGQHO0xcDs — Charlie Weimers MEP 🇸🇪 (@weimers) September 11, 2025

As Weimers and András László — an MEP from the ruling Fidesz party of Hungary — noted, this is the same European Parliament that found a way to get a moment of silence for George Floyd on the agenda five years ago:

How does holding a minute of silence for George Floyd but denying one for Charlie Kirk make sense? pic.twitter.com/0CMFaWw2fv — Charlie Weimers MEP 🇸🇪 (@weimers) September 11, 2025

The European Parliament stood for George Floyd…

But refused to do it for Charlie Kirk. We must rid Europe of woke ideology. pic.twitter.com/tDMA2JJ3Fp — András LÁSZLÓ MEP 🇭🇺 (@laszloan) September 11, 2025

“We should stand up, we should be the first to stand up for freedom of speech and a civilized, civic discourse,” Weimers said.

We concur. So would Charlie Kirk. But European Parliament? Not so much. The best they could do on X was reposting a message of condolences by President Metsola:

Shocked at the absolutely horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and young children – who were the bedrock of his life. May they find strength and may he rest in peace. https://t.co/IXxZOeRSPX — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) September 10, 2025

Sorry, but this is one instance when “thoughts and prayers” really aren’t enough, at least when they’re done in the most quiet and desultory way.

All the European Parliament needed to do to affirm that it stands in solidarity with people not wanting to get shot for publicly advocating for their political beliefs was to let the rest of Weimers’ time be used for a moment of silence — not to push it off to next month thanks to parliamentary red tape.

If President Metsola’s refusal to consider it until a plenary session had taken place was tin-eared, Vice President Barley’s use of her parliamentary powers was Nurse Ratched-like in its desire to punish those she didn’t like by using the rules as a cudgel — because a conservative got assassinated and she and her ilk aren’t terribly fond of the fact that people realize why he’s a martyr. Despicable.

