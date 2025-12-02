Share
Commentary
A wind farm with electricity pylons against the backdrop of an orange sky at the end of the day in Beauvilliers, France, on Nov. 25, 2025.
Commentary
A wind farm with electricity pylons against the backdrop of an orange sky at the end of the day in Beauvilliers, France, on Nov. 25, 2025. (Frédéric Moreau - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

Europe Finds Out the Hard Way That Its Green Energy 'Obsession' Had Disastrous Consequences

 By Randy DeSoto  December 2, 2025 at 4:18pm
Share

European countries’ rapid push to switch over to green energy from carbon-based sources is wreaking havoc on their economies.

“Europe has succeeded in slashing carbon emissions more than any other region — by 30% from 2005 levels, compared with a 17% drop for the U.S. But along the way, the rush to renewables has helped drive up electricity prices in much of the continent,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Germany now has the highestmo domestic electricity prices in the developed world, while the U.K. has the highest industrial electricity rates, according to a basket of 28 major economies analyzed by the International Energy Agency. Italy isn’t far behind. Average electricity prices for heavy industries in the European Union remain roughly twice those in the U.S. and 50% above China,” the outlet added.

“We are hemorrhaging industry,” Dieter Helm, an economic policy professor at Oxford University who has advised U.K. governments on energy policy, said of the high energy prices.

The Wall Street Journal offered examples of companies choosing to shut down or greatly limit their operations in Europe, like Exxon Mobil announcing it was closing its chemical plant in Scotland.

Further, “Twenty years ago, the U.K. was the most competitive location globally for Huntsman, a Texas-based chemicals manufacturer, thanks to cheap North Sea energy, said CEO Peter Huntsman. Over the past decade, the company sold off most of its U.K. assets, reducing its staff there from more than 2,000 to around 70,” the outlet said.

Ireland has placed a moratorium on new data centers — which underpin AI computing — until 2028 because of a lack of electrical capacity.

In 2023, Germany re-fired some of its coal-based plants to meet electricity needs that renewables could not, according to Reuters.

Related:
Video: Can You Spot What German Cities Added to Their Christmas Markets After Muslim Migrants Flooded the Country?

Clean Energy Wire noted that fossil electricity production in Germany increased by 10 percent in the first half of 2025.

“‘Unusually weak’ wind conditions caused the output of wind power turbines to drop by 18 percent, while solar photovoltaic (PV) installations increased their output by 28 percent, Destatis [Germany’s statistical office] said. However, wind power remained the most important individual power source, contributing nearly 28 percent to the power mix, followed by coal (22.7%), solar power (17.8%), and then fossil gas (16.2%),” the outlet reported.

President Donald Trump warned European nations during his United Nations address in September, “If you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail.”

The European Union’s GDP grew at a 1.4 percent pace during the third quarter of 2025, versus an estimated 3.9 percent pace in the United States.

But Democrats want the U.S. to go down the same road as Europe, which only leads to higher energy costs and decreased economic opportunity. Thankfully, Republicans and some moderate Democrats blocked the Green New Deal catastrophe.

It is the path California is currently on, and unsurprisingly, it has caused some of the highest utility costs in the nation and the highest unemployment rate.

Trump is unleashing American energy production, meaning prices will fall and the economy will continue to grow.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




New Poll Shows That 'Likely Voters' Have Been Duped Regarding the Politics of Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin
Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Snaps When He Finds Out What Kamala Harris Said About Him: 'Complete and Utter Bulls***'
Breaking: Trump Pardons Democratic Congressman Charged with Bribery and Money Laundering
Europe Finds Out the Hard Way That Its Green Energy 'Obsession' Had Disastrous Consequences
Dell CEO Announces Massive Donation to Fund Trump Accounts for 25 Million American Children
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation