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Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek speaks at a summit in Teatro Condominio in Gallarate, Italy, on May 17, 2025.
Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek speaks at a summit in Teatro Condominio in Gallarate, Italy, on May 17, 2025. (Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images)

This European Commentator Was Banned from Britain for Wrongthink

 By Michael Austin  May 24, 2026 at 7:30am
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Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch commentator known for criticism of her nation’s government for mass immigration and treatment of farmers, has been barred from entering the United Kingdom.

The travel ban for Vlaardingerbroek was handed down earlier this year, and meant she was unable to attend a march organized by activist Tommy Robinson, per a report from the Independent.

In an interview with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, she attributed the travel ban to her criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I actually got banned back in January already. I received an email out of the blue,” she told Beck.

“I posted a tweet calling Keir Starmer an evil, despicable man just three days prior to receiving that email, and I had been on the phone with Tommy Robinson privately confirming that I would be speaking at that rally,” she added.

Vlaardingerbroek told Beck that she had received a message from Apple one year ago warning her that her phone was under “mercenary spyware attack.”

“Meaning someone’s listening to me all of the time,” she explained.

“I can only speculate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone thought, ‘Hmm, the fact that she’s calling out Starmer for what he is… and that she’s planning to go and speak again at that rally, and it was such a success last time, we want to avoid that from happening again.’”

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Vlaardingerbroek is not the only conservative or right-wing activist who was barred from attending the rally by the British government.

Valentina Gomez, an American influencer, was prohibited from entering the country, as was Joey Mannarino, another American.

Spanish personality Ada Lluch was also banned.

“And now they’re banning basically everyone who was coming from abroad to speak at that rally,” Vlaardingerbroek added.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, a member of Starmer’s government, said that their presence would not be “conducive to the public good,” per the Independent, and would “spread hate on our streets.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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