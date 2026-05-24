This European Commentator Was Banned from Britain for Wrongthink

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch commentator known for criticism of her nation’s government for mass immigration and treatment of farmers, has been barred from entering the United Kingdom.

The travel ban for Vlaardingerbroek was handed down earlier this year, and meant she was unable to attend a march organized by activist Tommy Robinson, per a report from the Independent.

In an interview with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, she attributed the travel ban to her criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I actually got banned back in January already. I received an email out of the blue,” she told Beck.

My message for the British patriots who took to the streets of London today! ❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/rS9883Li1S — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 16, 2026

“I posted a tweet calling Keir Starmer an evil, despicable man just three days prior to receiving that email, and I had been on the phone with Tommy Robinson privately confirming that I would be speaking at that rally,” she added.

Vlaardingerbroek told Beck that she had received a message from Apple one year ago warning her that her phone was under “mercenary spyware attack.”

“Meaning someone’s listening to me all of the time,” she explained.

“I can only speculate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone thought, ‘Hmm, the fact that she’s calling out Starmer for what he is… and that she’s planning to go and speak again at that rally, and it was such a success last time, we want to avoid that from happening again.’”

Enough is enough. Today, @D_Tarczynski, @RealDonKeith, @AdaLluch, @JoeyMannarino and I have formally instructed our lawyer, @Fr_Gargallo, to issue a Letter of Claim to @Keir_Starmer. The letter demands that he immediately retract his defamatory statements in which he labelled us… pic.twitter.com/myseUDpc8U — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 16, 2026

Vlaardingerbroek is not the only conservative or right-wing activist who was barred from attending the rally by the British government.

Valentina Gomez, an American influencer, was prohibited from entering the country, as was Joey Mannarino, another American.

Spanish personality Ada Lluch was also banned.

“And now they’re banning basically everyone who was coming from abroad to speak at that rally,” Vlaardingerbroek added.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, a member of Starmer’s government, said that their presence would not be “conducive to the public good,” per the Independent, and would “spread hate on our streets.”

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