Ukraine is now under attack from its neighbor to the north, according to new reports.

Iskander missiles were launched Sunday an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

A report in the Kyiv Independent said that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed that missiles were launched from Belarus.

Iskander missiles were launched from Belarus to Ukraine around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister said. — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) February 27, 2022

Iskander missiles have been launched from #Belarus to #Ukraine, according to @MVS_UA. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 27, 2022

Belarus is a strong ally of Russia and allowed Russia to build up troops in the country that were unleashed to attack Ukraine.

A cruise missile that was launched by a Russian bomber from Belarus was downed Sunday, said Valery Zaluzhny, the chief commander of the armed forces, according to Reuters.

Also Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has agreed to talks with Russia “without preconditions,” according to The New York Times.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” Zelenskyy said.

Lukashenko “has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return,” Zelenskyy explained, according to the New York Post. As missiles batter Ukraine, volunteers are coming from around the world to fight for it.

Oleksandr Bilyy, a Ukrainian national living in Britain, is among them. “Nothing will change if I stay in my house,” Bilyy said, according to The New York Times . “We’re ready to kill some Russians,’’ he said. “Every last Russian on our land.”

Bilyy said he has a son in the Ukrainian army who will be deployed.

“I need to try my best to be there in time to protect him,’’ he said. “I don’t have time to wait for anyone.”

