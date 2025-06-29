Share
A picture taken on June 16, 2022, in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby sitting next to his mother, Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit.
A picture taken on June 16, 2022, in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby sitting next to his mother, Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (Lise Åserud - NTB / AFP via Getty Images)

European Kingdom Shaken as Crown Princess' Son Hit With Multiple Heinous Charges

 By Ole Braatelien  June 29, 2025 at 3:00am
Police announced on Friday that Marius Borg Høiby, of Norway’s royal family, faces serious sexual misconduct charges.

Oslo police said Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby, stood charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and bodily harm, according to the Associated Press.

Specifically, he was accused of one case of rape involving intercourse, two cases of rape without intercourse, four cases of sexual assault, and two cases of bodily harm.

The number of his alleged victims was reportedly “double-digit.”

Høiby is “absolutely taking the accusations very seriously, but doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases — especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence,” defense attorney Petar Sekulic told the AP.

Høiby was arrested in August 2024 and charged with bodily harm and damage, before being arrested again in September for a separate case involving suspicion of rape, according to The New York Times.

“The case is proceeding through the legal system and is following normal procedures. We have nothing further to add,” the royal palace said in a statement to the AP.

Norwegian media personality Linni Meister, one of Høiby’s alleged victims, said he raped her at one of his “castle basement” parties while she was unconscious, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported in April.

“He has no respect for himself or his family. Not even for us victims. It’s hurtful. What happened afterwards is almost worse for me,” Meister reportedly said during an episode of the podcast “Puppen og Lillemor.”

“Instead of doing the right thing, he runs away and goes to a party. I am appalled by how things are being handled by the defendant. And why isn’t more happening? It pisses me off!” she continued.

“If we are going to have a monarchy, we have to be able to trust it. He is not even in a place where he takes care of his health. He travels from country to country to party!” Meister, 39, said.

For now, Høiby walks free but is pending a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty, according to the AP.

Høiby is the stepson of Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to Norway’s throne.

His mother, then a waitress, married Prince Haakon in 2001, when Høiby was four years old, according to the Times.

