European Leaders Furious After Trump Gets the Best of Them in Monumental Trade Deal

President Donald Trump scored a huge victory over the European Union with a new trade deal that was announced on Sunday, and some of his counterparts across the pond are not happy about it.

The deal imposes a 15 percent tariff on almost all goods entering the U.S. from the E.U., and requires the E.U. to make massive investments in American energy. The tariff is almost triple the current rate of 4.8 percent, according to the U.K.’s The Guardian.

The United Kingdom came to the table earlier, and got a better rate of only 10 percent. This just goes to show the value of making sure your opponent knows you won’t back down.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the E.U.’s European Commission, said Europe will purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy as part of the deal, in addition to making $600 billion investments in other U.S. investments, Politico reported.

Part of the $600 billion would be used to purchase U.S. military equipment, according to the Brussels Times, an English-language publication based in Belgium.

Politico also pointed out that Europe would be replacing its Russian gas purchases with energy from the U.S., in the amount of $250 billion per year for the rest of Trump’s term.

That should quiet the “Russia collusion” voices for a while.

While von der Leyen expressed happiness with the deal — the E.U. “got the deal it craved,” according to Politico’s headline — other European leaders weren’t so sure.

In a separate piece, Politico took time to highlight how angry some of those leaders are with the headline: “Trump ate von der Leyen for breakfast, Orbán grumbles.”

The latter part refers to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán calling von der Leyen a “featherweight” compared to Trump.

“@PM_ViktorOrban on Warrior’s Hour: This wasn’t a deal—@realDonaldTrump ate @vonderleyen for breakfast,” Orban spokesman Zoltan Kovacs wrote on the social media site X. “He’s a heavyweight negotiator; she’s a featherweight. The EU–US agreement is worse than the UK–US deal. It’ll be hard to present this as a success.”

🇺🇸🇪🇺 @PM_ViktorOrban on Warrior’s Hour: This wasn’t a deal—@realDonaldTrump ate @vonderleyen for breakfast. He’s a heavyweight negotiator; she’s a featherweight. The EU–US agreement is worse than the UK–US deal. It’ll be hard to present this as a success. pic.twitter.com/Bet1YJ23BS — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) July 28, 2025

Orban wasn’t the only one “grumbling.” French Prime Minister François Bayrou chimed in calling it a “dark day,” according to The Guardian.

“It is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples, united to assert their values and defend their interests, resigns itself to submission,” Bayrou wrote in an X post, The Guardian reported.

Accord Van der Leyen-Trump : c’est un jour sombre que celui où une alliance de peuples libres, rassemblés pour affirmer leurs valeurs et défendre leurs intérêts, se résout à la soumission. — François Bayrou (@bayrou) July 28, 2025

The hits just keep on coming for Trump.

The man who authored “The Art of the Deal” back in 1987 has negotiated trade and peace deals with various major countries that have benefited the United States, took on Iran and won, got NATO countries to beef up their defense spending, kept his promise to fight illegal immigration, is expanding America’s energy independence and passed his “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

All while investigating deep-seated corruption within the government, and winning a string of Supreme Court victories that will keep his domestic agenda humming.

So why are some European leaders angry? The money spigot got shut off, unfair trade has been balanced, and Trump — whom many of them despise — is on a roll.

What a difference a year makes.

