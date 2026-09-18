European Leaders in Panic Mode Over Pete Hegseth's Military Plans for the Region: Report

The United States is planning a shakeup in its force structure that could pull thousands of troops out of Western Europe, according to a new report.

Up to a third of troops could leave under some scenarios, which would include about 25,000 troops, according to NBC News. Other estimates put the number at 40,000 troops, which would be about half of the U.S. forces based in Europe.

“The prospect of such dramatic cuts has alarmed lawmakers from both parties and European governments concerned about emboldening Russia,” NBC News wrote.

Germany, Italy, and Spain are likely to be impacted, NBC News reported, citing officials it did not name. Those nations not only have the largest troop concentrations, but were also at odds with President Donald Trump over the war in Iran.

On Thursday, Trump indicated that America will not abandon its allies.

“Thanks to the bold leadership of my friend, Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland, major progress is being made toward establishing a U.S. Army base in Poland,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance,” Trump wrote.

Should the U.S. dramatically reduce it’s troop presence in Europe? Yes No

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This summer, Hegseth told NATO allies that the U.S. will take a hard look at its force structure in Europe, with an eye toward having Europe increasingly protect itself.

“This will be a real review. It will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defense of Europe,” he said, according to NBC News.

Hegseth said it is time to build “NATO 3.0” that can handle threats without the United States doing all the work.

“NATO 3.0 is post-Cold War recognition that (NATO) needs to go back to a real hardline military alliance that has real military capabilities capable of deterring right here on the continent and taking the lead for the conventional defense of Europe,” Hegseth said.

European allies “have to be willing to stand up and do something in a strong way about” defending their own continent.

Hegseth said the review would last no longer than six months, according to a news release on the War Department website.

“We’re going to keep a close eye on allies who are not doing that and who say ‘no,’ or ‘maybe’ or ‘wait and see’ when it matters most,” he said. “It’s a review that some countries will fail and others will pass with flying colors. In the end, the review is intended to both improve U.S. force posture and basing and strengthen NATO 3.0.”

“This is the right thing to do by the American people; it’s the right thing to do by this alliance. Europe can and must take primary responsibility for its conventional defense as it pledged at The Hague Summit and in the process safeguarding Europe’s defense for generations to come,” he said.

The review, he continued, “will be designed to ensure that NATO is moving fast and irreversibly toward Europe leading, stepping up to take primary responsibility for the defense of Europe, stepping up to ensure our forces are postured for America’s global needs, and stepping up to make sure that our access, basing and overflight are clearly delineated and assured.”

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