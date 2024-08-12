European Union Attempts to Scare Elon Musk Into Censoring Trump Ahead of Blockbuster Interview

It’s bad enough when U.S. bureaucrats use their power and influence to meddle in private affairs. We’ve seen that play out repeatedly in this country, especially over the past few years.

What’s worse, however, is when foreign powers attempt to bully U.S. business owners into silence.

That’s exactly what one European Union official attempted to do Monday by threatening Tesla and X owner Elon Musk.

On Monday, Musk is set to interview the politician deep state bureaucrats in the U.S. and across the world hate the most, former President Donald Trump.

Officials in the European Union especially don’t want Trump to gain any ground heading into November because he might actually make other NATO countries pay their fair share when it comes to defending themselves.

This is something Trump has talked about time and time again.

Trump is a threat to their corrupt systems just as he’s a threat to many corrupt systems stateside.

Because of that, on Monday, sitting Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, Thierry Breton, posted a lengthy letter on X demanding X censor the Monday interview with the former president.

With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in 🇪🇺 in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk 📧⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P1IgxdPLzn — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 12, 2024

Are you a fan of Elon Musk? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (376 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“With great audience comes greater responsibility,” Breton wrote.

The Euro-bureaucrat continued: “As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in… connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to [Elon Musk]”

Breton cited the Digital Services Act (a United Kingdom censorship law) in his letter, which according to Breton includes “ensuring… that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content…”

In other words, Breton is demanding Musk censor any of Trump’s speech that could be construed as “harmful.”

What’s more, the EU bureaucrat is essentially threatening to have X censored or outright banned in the U.K, should Musk refuse to comply.

“As you know, formal proceedings are already ongoing against X under the DSA, notably in areas linked to the dissemination of illegal content and the effectiveness of the measures taken to combat disinformation,” Breton wrote.

“…[W]e are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate and racism in conjunction with major political — or societal — events around the world…”

For those who may not know, free speech and expression is not a freedom those in the U.K. get to enjoy.

So-called “hate speech,” which could include jokes or personal opinions, has been outlawed online.

According to The Times U.K., nine people a day are arrested in the U.K. for crimes related to posting so-called “hate speech” online.

This kind of authoritarianism never stops within its own borders though — it always seeks to branch out.

Not only is Breton now threatening Musk, but also a U.K. police commissionaire made headlines earlier this week for threatening to extradite and jail U.S. citizens over their own online posts, as reported by the New York Post.

But, as much as the American left would love these laws to spring up stateside, so far they haven’t. For now, we have our freedom.

If this latest outburst from U.K. censors tells us anything, it’s this — Elon Musk’s X is more valuable than ever.

If these bureaucrats are so desperate to censor him, he must be doing something right.

Given how willingly other social media sites are to give in to the whims of censorship, Musk’s X might just be the last bastion of free speech on the internet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.