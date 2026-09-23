European Union Chief Seeks to Add Canada in Unprecedented Shot at Trump

European Union President Ursula Von der Leyen is considering adding Canada as an “associate member,” in an apparent attempt to drive an even deeper wedge between Canadian officials and the United States.

It’s no secret that the E.U. looks down on America. They revile our culture and have adopted socialist policies that include mass migration from the Third World, suppression of free speech, the coddling of radical Islam, and a globalist view of the future.

Simply put, we are not on the same page.

As America fights to protect its sovereignty, Von der Leyen saw an opportunity to worsen trade relations between the U.S. and Canada, both of which are currently in the midst of a tariff dispute.

She also saw an opening to hurt President Donald Trump, who has always stood tall in the face of European pressure and has never been afraid to call out the E.U. for its arrogance or lack of gratitude regarding U.S. assistance.

She told the European Parliament Wednesday that she wants to start “opening the door” to Canada, which would obviously include enhancing trade relations, the BBC reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also stoked the flames earlier this month by referring to a “unique alliance” with the E.U.

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Von der Leyen claimed that it would not be a “partnership against anyone else” but nevertheless, Trump rightfully threatened to cut trade ties with the E.U. if he feels the deal is being used to harm American interests.

He called the idea “laughable” and then brought the hammer down.

“If they do that, if I think it’s at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe, on many things,” Trump declared. “If it’s a good intention, that’s fine. If it’s a bad intention, we’ll put very heavy tariffs on Europe, which is a possibility.”

Trump previously accused Canada of benefiting from unfair trade practices for years, and promised punitive tariffs in return.

Canada hit back with its own tariffs, while Trump ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed “Lake America” and issued various bans on Canadian imports.

He also announced a plan this week to circumvent Canada to obtain potash — which is crucial for American farmers — by dealing with Belarus instead.

Von der Leyen didn’t get into specifics about how Canada’s new status might work, but she did list technology, artificial intelligence, energy, defense, and critical minerals as potential areas of collaboration.

Currently, there is no such thing as an “associate membership,” but it wouldn’t take much for the E.U. to begin creating the position out of spite.

Remember, this is the same group of countries that are in the process of adding Ukraine to their ranks in a desperate attempt to virtue signal how benevolent they are.

It’s difficult to take them seriously about anything. They love to lecture the world on geopolitics as their own nations suffer from a stunning societal decay.

But there is one lesson above all else that they refuse to learn: Don’t call Trump’s bluff.

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