European Union Considers Using 'Nuclear Option' on Member Nation That Banned LGBT Pride Parades

Pride is a fickle thing, and I mean that in the most literal sense possible.

On the one hand, pride is undoubtedly important. Contrary to most leftist narratives, you should be proud of your heritage and — if you’re blessed enough to be an American — in awe of the struggles our forefathers went through to establish this great nation.

On the other hand, how does that one Bible verse go?

“Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall,” says Proverbs 16:18.

So which is it? Is pride an indispensable building block of national pride, or is it a ticking time bomb?

It’s a bit of a cop-out, but this writer humbly suggests that it’s both — and a brewing situation in Europe is proof of that.

According to Politico, a number of European Union powers are considering extreme measures to deal with a dissident member of the EU.

The dissident country in question is Hungary, and one of the key issues at hand has to do with “pride,” specifically of the LGBT variety.

Sixteen members of the EU, including some power players like France and Germany, are calling on Hungary to face some sort of punishment for the country’s refusal to engage in the celebration of sexual sin.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently decreed that Budapest, Hungary’s capital, would ban all LGBT “pride” celebrations.

That, combined with the country’s alleged “obstructionism” when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has the EU discussing a “nuclear option” to deal with it all.

“We are highly alarmed by these developments,” a joint statement from the EU read.

“The text doesn’t spell out which measures Brussels should take,” Politico reported. “The obvious option, though, would be to impose ‘interim measures’ against Hungary, which are tantamount to EU legal injunctions against a government to prevent harm, in this case by ordering Budapest to allow the Pride celebration.”

It’s all a mess that pits Hungary’s national pride versus the more abstract LGBT “pride” that’s often bandied about by leftists.

But it’s a mess that also clears up one key matter: The West has largely fallen to LGBT nonsense.

The LGBT agenda has become an idol for the West. This case has made it pretty clear.

The left loves few things more than LGBT drivel and pumping endless money into Ukraine, so it makes total sense that EU members are considering such drastic action against Hungary (which, to be clear, is far, far from a perfect country).

But just because something follows a logical entailment doesn’t make it a good thing, and it’s an objectively bad thing that Western powers are so enamored with endless wars and sexual sin.

And that “nuclear option”? It would effectively strip Hungary’s ability to vote on any EU matters, neutering a nation in the process. More so, that would essentially leave Hungary with all the costs of being in the EU, with few of the benefits.

It’s a giant racket, and Hungary — again, not a perfect place — is being unfairly persecuted for sticking to what it believes in.

It would also consolidate even more EU power into a homogenized echo chamber, beholden to whatever leftist cause of the month happens to crop up.

And consolidating more power into an entity that’s acting more like an overbearing HOA committee than a diverse conglomeration of European nations is terrible, no matter who is involved.

Hungary, for better and worse, has the right to operate its country within its sovereign borders as it sees fit.

Meddling HOA Karens in the EU should have no place in this equation, and yet here we are, reporting on a potential “nuclear option” against Hungary because it doesn’t want its children to be steeped in sexual immorality.

It’s all a sick joke that only highlights how far the West has fallen into LGBT idolatry.

And there’s nothing to be proud of when it comes to that.

