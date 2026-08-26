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Evacuation Ordered After Canadian-Owned Gas Pipeline Springs Major Leak in US

 By Jack Davis  August 26, 2026 at 3:59pm
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A Canadian pipeline company is trying to explain a natural gas pipeline leak caused by its own equipment that took place Tuesday.

Enbridge’s Line 5 leaked natural gas after an accident in northeastern Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

“This morning a parked, unoccupied semi-truck rolled into an open excavation site on a Line 5 valve project in rural northern Iron County, Wisconsin, striking the pipe and releasing Natural Gas Liquids,” Enbridge representative Juli Kellner said.

“No one was injured. As a precaution, nearby rural homes have been evacuated. The section of pipe was immediately isolated, and local emergency response crews are on site,” she said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said gas went into the air. No estimate of how much was released was available.

The leak was caused when an unoccupied company truck rolled over an open excavation site connected to a Line 5 valve project, according to the Wisconsin Examiner,

It rolled over a natural gas transmission line, prompting the leak.

The line has since been shut down.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that as of Wednesday, a day after the incident, the public was being urged to avoid the area.

“No injuries have been reported. As a precaution, nearby homes have been evacuated. The affected section of pipeline has been isolated, and local emergency responders and hazmat teams are on site,” the post said.

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“Sitan Road is closed until further notice to allow emergency crews to safely respond. A temporary no-fly zone has also been established in the area. Due to safety concerns, power in the affected area has been shut down, and arrangements are being made to assist those affected by the temporary power outage. The public is asked to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency personnel,” the post said.

The post noted that as of Wednesday, “Enbridge crews continue to work with local emergency response teams to stabilize the site.”

Jadine Sonoda, campaign coordinator for Sierra Club of Wisconsin, said the leak illustrated concerns about the line, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

“This is yet another disaster by Enbridge and their Line 5 pipeline,” Sonoda said.

“Just last week, Enbridge argued in court that our concerns about the damage of the construction of the Line 5 reroute, on the wetlands, waters, and nearby communities were unwarranted. They argued that the project is complicated, but they’ve got it under control — yet days later, people are being evacuated from their homes due to poisonous natural gas in the air,” Sonoda said.

“How many more disasters will it take for Wisconsin leaders to put a stop to this? How many, many people will be harmed before our state regulators finally hold this massive corporate polluter accountable?” Sonoda said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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