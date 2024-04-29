Evangelical Voters Most Concerned Over Immigration, Sovereignty, Abortion

American evangelicals consider immigration, U.S. sovereignty, and abortion to be the top issues facing the nation heading into November’s election, according to a new survey.

Coral Ridge Ministries recently published its 2024 “Spiritual State of the Union” survey results, polling American evangelicals on everything from the economy to religious liberty to the president’s approval rating.

One question asked was, “What are the three most critical issues facing the new Congress and administration?” Fifty-six percent of respondents named immigration as one of their top three, 33 percent named American sovereignty, and 32 percent named abortion.

Immigration has consistently been a top concern for Americans in national polls, typically second only to inflation and the economy.

In comments to The Washington Stand, FRC Action Director Matt Carpenter said, “Given how severe the crisis at our country’s southern border is and the creeping influence of unelected, unaccountable, international organizations on America’s sovereignty, it makes sense evangelical voters would prioritize these issues alongside defending the unborn when they go to vote on Nov. 5.”

He added, “I think evangelical voters, maybe more than any other voting group, understand what’s at stake when a nation turns from God.”

Carpenter also noted, “The shedding of innocent blood by abortion has always, and rightfully, been a priority for evangelical voters, but the elevation of border security and the specter of American public health policy handed over to the World Health Organization — given everything we went through during COVID — makes sense.”

While abortion has generally been ranked as less of a priority in national polls, Coral Ridge Ministries’ survey shows that it is still top of mind for American evangelicals, a core voting bloc for the GOP.

David Closson, director of the Center for Biblical Worldview at Family Research Council, told TWS, “Although polls consistently show that voters are concerned about the state of the economy and the border crisis, I’m not surprised that evangelical voters are still focused on abortion. Overturning Roe was never the ultimate goal of the pro-life movement. The final goal has always been to make abortion illegal and unthinkable.”

Noting that the U.S. Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe v. Wade in 2022 “simply returned abortion legislation back to the people and their elected representatives,” Closson added, “At the end of the day, geography shouldn’t determine one’s right to life, which is why the 2024 elections are so important.”

He continued, “In many states, abortion, through referendums and constitutional amendments, will be directly on the ballot. In the rest of the states, abortion will indirectly be on the ballot as voters choose between candidates with vastly different worldviews related to abortion and the value of human life.”

The Coral Ridge Ministries survey results come as Republican candidates, including presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump, have demurred on abortion, shifting their focus more heavily to the economy and border security while downplaying the federal government’s role in protecting unborn life.

Meanwhile, Democrats have dialed up abortion rhetoric in their 2024 campaigns. President Joe Biden has made abortion the centerpiece of his re-election campaign, including launching ads condemning pro-life legislation in states like Arizona.

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also funded ad campaigns across the country portraying pro-life laws in red states as oppressive and dystopian.

Additionally, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has unveiled plans to capitalize on pro-abortion referendums in various states to claim more seats in the House of Representatives.

Other noteworthy findings in Coral Ridge Ministries’ survey include a mere 6 percent of American evangelicals affirming that they trust Biden, while nearly 90 percent said they do not.

Respondents also expressed concern over the weaponization of state and federal agencies to penalize or target, often under the auspices of “hate speech,” Christians for expressing a biblical worldview.

Additionally, a majority opposed the LGBT agenda’s incursion into classrooms, expressing disapproval of transgenderism and homosexuality being included in sex education programs.

